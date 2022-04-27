Flexible Focus Shapes New School

By Thomas Renner

From the April 2022 Issue

The Upper Arlington School District in central Ohio outlined several primary objectives in the construction of its new $115 million high school. Sustainability was essential, as was the requirement for collaborative spaces. The third goal, in keeping with a trend that started even prior to the pandemic, sought flexibility. Over the past several years, flexibility has become increasingly important in school design. The term refers to more than the physical elements; it also refers to adapting the environment to how students are grouped during the course of the school day.

Studies indicate students perform better in flexible learning environments. A report in 2020 said the approach makes classrooms more interesting, supports learning success, and promotes student engagement, among other benefits. That was the motivation of the Upper Arlington administration and community behind the construction of the 395,000-square-foot school.

Much had changed since the first graduating class of the previous high school building exited the school in 1957. Included in that inaugural class was legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus, who competed successfully there in basketball, football, baseball, tennis, and track and field.

“Our board and our community felt strongly about sustainability and sustainable practices within the systems,’’ says Chris Potts, Chief Operating Officer for Upper Arlington Schools. “Efficient systems were essential, but we also wanted to create areas that promoted flexibility and cooperation. Our board continued to say we were not going to build a brand new 1950s building. Our thought process was all about preparing kids for their future, not our past.”

Futuristic Approach

As architects from Perkins&Will and Moody Nolan, along with school administrators, worked on the vision for the new school, they traveled around the country to gather ideas. It proved enlightening.

“We looked at higher ed, and we looked at the corporate world—where students will be in the future,’’ Potts says. “We saw what types of spaces they are building, and [we saw] big, wide open flexible places. [There are] places with furniture that can move and be pushed together, and small group rooms for groups of kids to huddle together.”

The previous high school at Upper Arlington served the community well, but did not meet evolving education requirements. “Those buildings were built in the 1950s where it was all about preparing kids for more of a factory model during the Industrial Age,’’ Upper Arlington Superintendent, Paul Imhoff, told ThisWeekNews.com in 2018. “Now, there are collaboration spaces for kids to work together in different size groups on projects and different types of things, which is the real world.”

The cornerstone to the project is a three-story academic building with learning studios for the core subject areas. The building includes dedicated and updated science labs, multiple collaborative areas, and 8,000 square feet of mezzanine space.

Visitors will not find wasted office space. Instead of administration and counseling offices, Potts says the school has “distributed administration” on each floor of the academic area. Assistant principals and counselors spread out across three floors, available to students any time during the school day.

Throughout the entire school complex—the high school is part of a project in which six district facilities were rebuilt or renovated—each office is just 75 square feet.

“We wanted to give learning space to our students and staff,” Potts says. “We don’t need huge offices. We’re all mobile with our iPads and laptops. Many of us will head out into the building and find a place to work.”

Student Spaces Excel

The school does not have a typical cafeteria. “We didn’t want a space that was going to sit around all day and only be used for a couple of hours and then be empty,” says Potts.

It was replaced with “Golden Bear Boulevard,” which reflects the school’s mascot. The space is filled with furniture, and can be used for eating lunch and other purposes during the school day. Golden Bear Boulevard cuts through the heart of the building, connecting academics, the arts, and athletics. “It’s used for study halls, math labs, and other things when we’re not using it for lunch,’’ Potts explains. “It’s a space that’s really flexible and promotes collaboration among all users.”