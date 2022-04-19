Focus On: Exterior Cladding

StoCast Brick, StoCast Wood, and StoColor Metallic by Sto



Sto Corp. has re-engineered the classic look of brick and wood facades for buildings with new, prefabricated resin-cast shapes that combine aesthetics with low maintenance and long-term durability. These new solutions from Sto take the beauty and durability of wood, brick, and metal and reproduce these appearances to enhance the interior or exterior walls of any building. These cladding solutions are ideal for project teams seeking long-term durability, greater performance characteristics, ease of installation, and curb appeal.

StoCast Brick is comprised of custom-made resin-cast brick shapes that are lightweight, flexible, easy to apply, durable, and sustainable. They are available in 30 standard brick options or project-specific colors, patterns, and textures.

StoCast Wood is a collection of lightweight, flexible, resin-cast wood grain planks that delivers an authentic wood appearance. Designed with 45 different wood-grain patterns, StoCast Wood ensures a natural wood look and avoids repeating wood patterns seen with other wall claddings.

StoColor® Metallic offers the ability to achieve a metallic panel look with a variety of color and texture options. All 15 standard colors can be applied over smooth or textured surfaces, creating a custom look while utilizing standard finishes.