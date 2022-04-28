Focus On: Facility Management Software

CriticalAsset Facilities Management Platform

by CriticalAsset, Inc.



CriticalAsset, Inc.’s flagship facilities management platform, CriticalAsset, is designed to simplify facilities management, service, maintenance, and documentation. It lowers operating costs and improves environmental footprint. It also offers an interactive digital twin, closing the gap between construction handoffs and building stakeholders.

The platform is a mobile-first CMMS [computerized maintenance management system] offering a suite of features, including Smart Interactive Floorplans™ which converts paper plans and assets into interactive digital documents; Smart Electrical Panels™ offers a digital visual presentation of panel schedules, fed-from, fed-to, and affected areas; Smart Maintenance Scheduling™ automates service and maintenance scheduling; Smart Work Orders™ designs work orders with key asset data that can be automatically shared with facilities teams, field technicians, and others; and Smart Document Storage™, where building documents, pictures, and plans are securely stored.

With automation, facilities teams can be proactive, reducing asset breakdowns, operational costs and safety risks, with 24/7 remote access to information and tools needed to keep facilities operational. This platform incorporates AI into all critical aspects of facilities management. CriticalAsset is ideal for building stakeholders, including facility managers, technicians, contractors, engineers, and building owners.