Focus On: Fire Systems And Equipment

Tyco Sprinkler Shields

by Johnson Controls



Johnson Controls introduced the Tyco Model ES-1 and ES-2 Sprinkler Shields for the protection of in-rack, early suppression fast response (ESFR) sprinklers in storage facilities and warehouses. The all-metal shields work to protect sprinkler elements from cold soldering, which occurs when cascading water from ceiling-mounted and high-mounted, in-rack sprinklers cool down and inhibits the operation of in-rack sprinklers mounted at lower heights. When used in conjunction with ceiling protection, in-rack ESFRs have become an integral component in an overall fire protection solution. FM datasheets 8-9 and 8-34 now require that when multiple levels of ESFR sprinklers are used, the sprinklers below the highest level have shields to protect them from getting wet should a sprinkler above them operate.

The sprinkler shields are designed for use with Tyco Model ESFR pendent sprinklers. The ES-1 Shield is designed for a thread size of 3/4″ and works with ESFR-14 and ESFR-17 sprinklers. The ES-2 Shield is designed for a thread size of 1″ and works with ESFR-22 and ESFR-25 sprinklers. Tyco ES-1 and ES-2 Sprinkler Shields are available zinc-coated or painted red, allowing for aesthetics that meet the needs of the space in which they are installed.