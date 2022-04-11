Goodway Technologies New Smooth Hoses for Dry Steam Cleaning Smooth hoses are designed for use with Goodway Technologies Dry Steam Cleaning Solutions to clean and sanitize production areas and equipment.

Goodway Technologies is expanding its list of dry steam cleaning accessories with the addition of replacement hoses. The exterior surface of the smooth hoses helps improve sanitation and cleaning results by reducing the ability for dirt and debris to adhere to ridges in the hose.

The smooth hoses can be used as a replacement hose or to extend the user’s reach while performing cleaning and sanitation duties. Designed to be used with Goodway Technologies Dry Steam Cleaning Solutions, these new replacement hoses help clean and sanitize dry cleaning production areas and equipment in food and beverage processing facilities, manufacturing plants, or other surfaces that are sensitive to water.

Product features include:

High-quality construction

Smooth exterior surfaces that aid in cleaning and sanitizing

Includes hose and pistol grip

Available in 33’ and 66’ lengths

The new smooth hoses are compatible with the GVC-18000 and GVC-36000 Industrial Dry Steam Cleaners. Goodway Technologies Dry Steam Cleaners offer a powerful, high-temperature cleaning that removes dirt, grime, oils, allergens, bacteria, and more from various surfaces. These solutions can be used in a variety of industrial applications.