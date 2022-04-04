Johnson Controls Prepares for DOE 2023 Appliance Standards The new Department of Energy minimum energy efficiency appliance standards for commercial HVAC equipment go into effect January 1, 2023.

https://facilityexecutive.com/2022/04/johnson-controls-prepares-for-doe-2023-appliance-standards/

The new Department of Energy minimum energy efficiency appliance standards for commercial HVAC equipment go into effect January 1, 2023.



Johnson Controls, a global provider of products for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, is preparing distributors and contractors for the new U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) appliance standards for commercial equipment, which take effect January 1, 2023. These new standards create intricate compliance requirements for contractors and distributors of HVAC equipment.

The standards set new minimum heating and cooling efficiency requirements for commercial central air conditioners and heat pumps, as well as commercial gas furnaces. Additionally, new test procedures will also take effect, impacting how systems are tested and rated. These changes are part of the Department’s ongoing efforts to reduce the United States’ energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. Combined with the first phase of efficiency upgrades which took effect in 2018, it’s considered the largest energy-saving policy initiative in U.S. history.

To meet the requirements and help customers reduce energy use, Johnson Controls is helping its distributors, contractors, and partners address the challenges these new appliance standards bring to make the transition as smooth as possible. Johnson Controls is offering in-depth resources, ongoing webinars and in-person training on the DOE 2023 efficiency transition.

Training for the DOE 2023 regulations focuses on the following key areas:

New minimum product efficiency levels

New testing and measurement changes (ex: SEER vs SEER2)

Residential vs commercial regulations

Differing regional regulations for residential AC equipment (North, Southeast, Southwest)

Inventory sell-through differences between for “date of installation” versus “date of manufacturing” to avoid stranded inventory

Understanding residential system matches (old to new) when creating a solid “phase-in, phase-out” strategy

DOE enforcement and how to avoid noncompliance

Johnson Controls has made several investments in recent years to improve product quality and launch new products to meet and exceed these energy efficiency regulations.