Mets' Citi Field Partners With Samsung For Dynamic Digital Displays

With the 2022 MLB season less than a week away (April 7), New York Mets fans soon will be welcomed back to a newly upgraded ballpark designed to deliver the ultimate stadium experience through cutting-edge technology. Part of a multi-year partnership with Samsung, Citi Field is undergoing a complete digital transformation.

As the official display and technology solutions partner of Citi Field, Samsung is working with the Mets both to design and install interactive fan offerings like cutting-edge, high-definition screens, as well as the software and solutions to deliver dynamic, crowd-pumping content, entertainment, and information.

“On opening day, fans will enjoy an elevated game day experience in the Mets iconic ballpark with our one-of-a-kind displays and solutions,” said Harry Patz, Senior Vice-President, and General Manager of Samsung’s Display Division. “We’re just at phase one, but already fans can see how we’re working with The Mets to transform a once static display environment into a dynamic digital experience — and what’s even more exciting is that the best is yet to come.”

As they enter the ballpark this season, Mets fans will be greeted by high-definition screens throughout Citi Field that deliver stunning clarity — even in direct sunlight — immersing them in the action from any area of the ballpark. And, the number of cameras in the stadium has tripled, meaning more real-time action will be captured from every angle. The ballpark has also been equipped with double the number of slow-motion replay systems, allowing the Mets to deliver fans with endless angles of the players’ pitches, hits and big catches directly to the in-stadium Samsung screens.

“Our partnership with Samsung is a significant investment from our owner Steve Cohen to bring the most state-of-the-art technology to the ballpark and provide our fans an even better experience at Citi Field,” said Mets Chief Technology Officer, Mark Brubaker. “The quality of these upgrades and integration into the daily experience for our fans make Citi Field an industry leader when it comes to the most innovative technological displays.”

Later this year, Samsung will update its Promenade, Premium, and 100 levels ribbon boards — from the dugouts to the bullpen and even the clubhouse. These are the first steps in a multi-year digital transformation of Citi Field that will also include the Jackie Robinson Rotunda, and in 2023, a new centerfield scoreboard.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with such a worldwide leader and iconic brand as Samsung,” said Mets Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, Jeff Deline. “We are looking forward to our fans enjoying the stadium’s digital transformation with the implementation of this state-of-the-art technology that is going to provide an interactive experience and environment for millions of fans that come to Citi Field for years to come.”

What’s New At Citi Field?

2022 Season

12,000 square feet of Samsung Direct View LED Displays throughout the Stadium

5 levels of Samsung LED ribbon boards designed to deliver dynamic, synchronized content including the Promenade, Premium and 100 levels ribbon boards

~300 Samsung LCD screens around the Ballpark

An immersive new IPTV system that utilizes Samsung’s MagicINFO™ software

Triple the number of cameras capturing real-time action from every angle

Double the number of slow-motion replay systems

Complete digital conversion from statics screens at the Taste of the City Food Court

New high-definition Samsung screens in the dugouts to the bullpen and even the clubhouse

Enhanced digital displays in the Jackie Robinson Rotunda

2023 Season

~1,000 additional Samsung LCD screens around the Ballpark

New fan experience with tight pitch LED throughout concourse areas

Two new large LED boards for game play viewing on the Promenade Plaza area

New dynamic centerfield scoreboard

Citi Field is one of the numerous sports arenas throughout the country that Samsung has helped transform to deliver enhanced fan experiences, including SoFi Stadium, The Chase Center, and M&T Stadium.

