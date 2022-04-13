Organizations Need To Address These Critical Facets Of Hybrid Work

Employers need to foster a workplace that understands and respects employee needs, with hybrid work opportunities at its core, according to new research from Condeco. Findings support the understanding that hybrid capabilities lead to greater employee advocacy and happiness at work and show that when it comes to recommending their company, hybrid workers can be the biggest advocates.

Allowing for a better work-life balance was identified as one of the biggest benefits of hybrid working through Condeco’s new research, which shows a direct relationship between employee satisfaction and improved mental and emotional well-being. Significantly, more than a third of workers surveyed reported that a hybrid work model has positively impacted their mental and physical health.

“Everyone wants something different out of work, but we can clearly see that almost no one wants to be back in the office full-time,” said Paul Statham, Condeco’s CEO & Founder. “We all know by now that hybrid models are key to ensuring a healthy work-life balance, but how each employer acts on that realization will determine their employees’ fulfillment with their company. No one is suggesting that the office is obsolete, on the contrary, it remains a vital place for employees to collaborate and engage. Business leaders looking to provide the best of both worlds for their employees must find a way to transform their offices from a place employees have to go to a place they want to go.”