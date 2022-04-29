OSCRE International Announces 2022 Board Of Directors Focused on the development of real estate data standards, a leading goal for OSCRE this year is to help CRE organizations advance and assess progress on ESG initiatives.

OSCRE International, a corporate member organization focused on the development and implementation of real estate data standards, has announced its board has elected Soheil Pourhashemi, senior vice president, business technology at Brookfield Properties, as chairperson, and Christopher Devine, global head of client analytics at Cushman & Wakefield, as vice chairperson.

OSCRE’s board includes six returning members and two new board members. Along with Devine, Michael Thompson, head of BI & data analytics, Americas at JLL Technologies, has joined the board and will serve a two-year term.

“At Brookfield, sound ESG practices are integral to building resilient businesses and creating long-term value for our investors and other stakeholders,” said Pourhashemi. “Our industry, however, continues to face significant challenges with collecting, validating and reporting on ESG data as well as on other meaningful metrics. Through my new role at OSCRE, I’m excited to tackle these challenges to help drive the industry forward.”

Returning board members:

HoChun Ho, Vice President, Enterprise Data Governance at CBRE

Bill Bernabei, Senior Managing Director of Business Intelligence Consulting at CBRE

Naseem Wenzel, Executive Director, Head of Real Assets North America at Alpha Lionpoint

Richard Ferrino, Senior Vice President, Real Estate Technology at Blackstone

Hans Pedersen, Senior Director of Product Management at Yardi Systems

Soheil Pourhashemi, Senior Vice President, Business Technology at Brookfield Properties

“I look forward to working with the 2022-2023 Board of Directors – industry leaders who hold a variety of roles within their companies and represent diverse perspectives,” said Lisa Stanley, CEO of OSCRE International. “They will contribute greatly to OSCRE’s expanding engagement with the industry as we focus on increasing adoption of a standards-based approach to building a corporate data strategy. It’s a powerful tool to help organizations advance and assess progress on ESG initiatives. Collaboration is key to solving these challenges, bringing investors, owners and occupiers to the table with external business partners including software developers, service providers and consultants.”

OSCRE International is a corporate member organization focused on the development and implementation of real estate data standards that form the foundation of a powerful strategy for digital transformation. OSCRE’s tools and training programs enable organizations to empower data across the entire real estate asset lifecycle.