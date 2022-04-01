Penetron System Earns GREENGUARD Gold Certification Penetron’s GREENGUARD-winning Penetron System has been tested for acceptable for use in environments like schools and healthcare facilities.

Penetron has been awarded the GREENGUARD Gold Certification for the company’s Penetron System. The GREENGUARD Gold Certification, the highest certification level for product testing of chemical emissions, confirms the environmental safety of Penetron concrete waterproofing and protection products, including the Penetron Admix and Penebar waterstop products.

Airborne chemicals, commonly referred to as volatile organic compounds (VOCs), evaporate or vaporize readily at room temperature and are contained in all types of building materials, paints, furniture, and other products commonly used in construction. VOCs can have a significant impact on indoor air pollution levels. Studies by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have shown that indoor environments contain fifty to hundreds of individual VOCs at any one time, levels that are 2-1,000x higher than outdoors.

Penetron’s crystalline technology enhances the durability, strength, overall performance, and lifespan of concrete. Concrete is a hard, porous sponge subject to cracking, making it easy for water to seep into pores, micro cracks and capillary tracts. Water can cause a wide range of problems that damage the concrete or the reinforcing steel, dramatically affecting the strength, durability and lifespan. Penetron System products are formulated to produce permeability-reducing crystals that result in a crystalline lattice that lowers concrete porosity.

Typical uses include:

Reservoirs and aquariums

Sewage and water treatment tanks

Tunnels and traffic-bearing structures

Foundations and basements

Elevator shafts and underground vaults

Industrial facilities

Parking decks

Base slabs, diaphragm walls and concrete roof structures

GREENGUARD certification is offered by the GREENGUARD Environmental Institute (GEI), an independent, non-profit organization and a division of Underwriters Laboratories (UL). The GREENGUARD certification programs test products for emissions of more than 10,000 different chemicals and are recognized and accepted by sustainable building programs (such as LEED) and in building codes worldwide.

GEI offers two certification levels: GREENGUARD Certification and GREENGUARD Gold Certification. The GREENGUARD Gold Certification standard includes testing for additional chemicals and requires lower total VOC emissions levels to help ensure that products are acceptable for use in environments like schools and healthcare facilities.