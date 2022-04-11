04/12/2022

Seven Buildings Win 2022 North Central Region TOBY Awards

Seven Buildings Win 2022 North Central Region TOBY Awards

Kemper Lakes Business Center has been named BOMA International's 2022 Regional TOBY Award winner in the Over 1 Million Square Feet Category.

The North Central Region of the Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) International has announced seven regional winners of The Outstanding Building of the Year® (TOBY®) Award competition. The TOBY Award recognizes excellence in office buildings management and operations in specific categories of building size or type.

Kemper Lakes Business Center
Kemper Lakes Business Center, a BOMA/Suburban Chicago member building, is the winner of the 2022 Regional TOBY Award in the Over 1 Million Square Feet Category. Located in Lake Zurich, IL, Kemper Lakes Business Center is managed by Lincoln Property Company Commercial, Inc.

The North Central Region of BOMA includes includes Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, and Ohio. This year, a total of 12 properties participated in the TOBY program from BOMA/Chicago, BOMA/Columbus, BOMA/Metro Detroit, BOMA/Indiana, and BOMA/Suburban Chicago.

The seven commercial properties from the North Central Region that have been named winners in this year’s TOBY® Award regional competition are:

BOMA/Chicago

TOBY AwardCategory: 250,000 to 499,999 Square Feet
Building Name: Fulton West
Location: Chicago, IL
Managed by CBRE, Inc.
Owned by Commerz Real, AG

 

TOBY AwardCategory: 500,000 to 1 Million Square Feet
Building Name: 150 North Michigan
Location: Chicago, IL
Managed by CBRE, Inc.
Owned by CBRE Investment Management

 

TOBY AwardCategory: Corporate Facility
Building Name: 400 South Jefferson
Location: Chicago, IL
Managed by The RMR Group LLC
Owned by SIR Chicago, LLC

 

Category: Historical Building
Building Name: The Old Post Office
Location: Chicago, IL
Managed by JLL
Owned by 601W Companies

 

Category: Renovated Building
Building Name: Presidents Plaza
Location: Chicago, IL
Managed by Glenstar
Owned by Glenstar & Angelo Gordon & Co.

 

BOMA/Columbus

Category: 100,000 to 249,999 Square Feet
Building Name: Town Center
Location: Columbus, OH
Managed by Newmark Knight Frank
Owned by Columbus/East Town – OP&F, Inc.

BOMA/Suburban Chicago

Category: Over 1 Million Square Feet
Building Name: Kemper Lakes Business Center
Location: Lake Zurich, IL
Managed by Lincoln Property Company Commercial, Inc.

All regional winners first won on the local level after thorough building inspections and a rigorous written application process. Regional applicants were judged on tenant relations, community impact, energy conservation efforts, commitment to environmental sustainability, emergency preparedness, staff experience and continuing education opportunities for team members.

The seven regional winners will now proceed to the international competition. International winners will be announced on June 28, 2022 at the TOBY Awards Program and Banquet as part of the BOMA 2022 International Conference & EXPO in Nashville, TN.

“The North Central Region congratulates each of our seven regional TOBY winners,” said Robert M. Six, President of BOMA North Central Region, Vice Chair of BOMA International, and Chief Executive Officer at Zeller. “Even as challenges continue, each of these building management teams and owners are to be commended for their resilience and their innovative approach to building operations, property management, and tenant relations. The entire region wishes them the very best as they proceed to the international competition.”

