Seven Buildings Win 2022 North Central Region TOBY Awards
Kemper Lakes Business Center has been named BOMA International's 2022 Regional TOBY Award winner in the Over 1 Million Square Feet Category.
The North Central Region of the Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) International has announced seven regional winners of The Outstanding Building of the Year® (TOBY®) Award competition. The TOBY Award recognizes excellence in office buildings management and operations in specific categories of building size or type.
The North Central Region of BOMA includes includes Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, and Ohio. This year, a total of 12 properties participated in the TOBY program from BOMA/Chicago, BOMA/Columbus, BOMA/Metro Detroit, BOMA/Indiana, and BOMA/Suburban Chicago.
The seven commercial properties from the North Central Region that have been named winners in this year’s TOBY® Award regional competition are:
All regional winners first won on the local level after thorough building inspections and a rigorous written application process. Regional applicants were judged on tenant relations, community impact, energy conservation efforts, commitment to environmental sustainability, emergency preparedness, staff experience and continuing education opportunities for team members.
The seven regional winners will now proceed to the international competition. International winners will be announced on June 28, 2022 at the TOBY Awards Program and Banquet as part of the BOMA 2022 International Conference & EXPO in Nashville, TN.
“The North Central Region congratulates each of our seven regional TOBY winners,” said Robert M. Six, President of BOMA North Central Region, Vice Chair of BOMA International, and Chief Executive Officer at Zeller. “Even as challenges continue, each of these building management teams and owners are to be commended for their resilience and their innovative approach to building operations, property management, and tenant relations. The entire region wishes them the very best as they proceed to the international competition.”