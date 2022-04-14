Smart Windows by View Installed at Redmond Amazon Office View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to adjust to outdoor conditions, maximizing natural light while controlling heat and glare.

View, Inc., a provider of smart-building technologies, announced that Amazon has completed installation of View Smart Windows in its new leased office in Redmond, Washington.

The building is enclosed with windows which use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to outdoor conditions, maximizing access to natural light and outdoor views while controlling heat and glare. Numerous studies have shown that natural light improves health, wellness, and productivity. Amazon offers innovative programs for employee health and well being, and this office building extends that initiative.

Offices provide important spaces for employees to come together to collaborate. Solutions like View Smart Windows help create modern working environments that prioritize employee wellness and increase the enjoyability of the office environment, all while reducing a company’s carbon footprint.

View Smart Windows will help Amazon reach its goals in The Climate Pledge—a commitment to achieve net-zero carbon emissions across its business by 2040. View Smart Windows reduce energy consumption from HVAC and lighting by as much as 20%.

Amazon’s Redmond building also includes View Immersive Experience, a wall of windows that transform into transparent, high-definition, touch screen displays. The displays will provide an immersive platform for all-hands meetings, interactive remote collaboration, entertainment, and more.