Tenable Enhances ServiceNow Cyber Security Partnership

ServiceNow’s The Now Platform now boasts asset inventory and vulnerability data from Tenable.ot, streamlining and centralizing IT and OT vulnerability data.

Tenable®, Inc. announced cyber security enhancements to its partnership with ServiceNow® that bolster The Now Platform® with asset inventory and vulnerability data from Tenable.ot™. Utilizing Tenable’s unified assessment and remediation guidance, this new integration streamlines asset inventory and centralizes IT and operational technology (OT) remediation workflows across converged industrial environments.

As the only vendor to natively bring both IT and OT vulnerability data together, Tenable’s latest integration with ServiceNow provides visibility and control over OT assets with the same tools and processes that were traditionally reserved for IT assets. Using Tenable’s Predictive Prioritization capabilities, customers can prioritize the IT and OT flaws that pose the greatest risk to their business and then remediate them within a streamlined workflow through ServiceNow’s Vulnerability Response (VR) module.

The new integration is available at no cost to current Tenable.ot and ServiceNow customers. For more information about the integration, visit:

This cyber security integration will be discussed on the main stage on Wednesday, April 20 at the S4x22 ICS Conference in Miami. During the “How Customers are Securely Managing Workflows Across the Converged Attack Surface” session, Tenable’s VP, Operational Technology Security – Marty Edwards will moderate a panel where a joint Tenable-ServiceNow customer will discuss their real-life experiences together with OT experts from Tenable and ServiceNow.