Wilsonart High Pressure Laminate Products Receive Declare Label

Wilsonart, a provider of engineered surfaces, announced that its Wilsonart® High Pressure Laminate (HPL) now includes the International Living Future Institute (ILFI) Declare label. Declare labels, similar to food ingredient labels, detail the material health composition of building products to help inform consumers about the safety of the products they use every day. Wilsonart is the first laminate manufacturer to feature the Declare label.

ILFI is a global nonprofit organization committed to advancing communities that are socially just, culturally rich, and ecologically restorative. The Institute operates the Living Building Challenge, an advanced and holistic performance standard for green, resilient, and healthy buildings.

Declare labels are accessible on a free and searchable database at declare.living-future.org. The database is used by leading designers, large real estate owners and conscientious homeowners to specify products they know they can trust and that meet the requirements of leading green building standards, including the Core Green Building, LBC, LEED, and WELL Certifications. The Declare label will be featured on Wilsonart® Laminate.

The Wilsonart HPL products’ label has achieved the declaration status of “Red List Approved.” This designation demonstrates that these Wilsonart Laminate products disclose a minimum of 99% of ingredients present in the final product and meet the LBC Red List Imperative requirements through one or more approved exceptions.

Working with Declare underscores Wilsonart’s commitment to environmental sustainability, while also making it easier for customers to identify sustainable surface solutions. With two-times more post-consumer recycled content than any other laminate brand, Wilsonart HPL is one of the most environmentally friendly decorative surface materials available and is ideal for a wide range of vertical and horizontal applications. It is also GREENGUARD Gold Certified to meet low chemical emission limits for better indoor air quality.