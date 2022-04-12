Winners of 2021 Brick in Architecture Awards The Brick in Architecture Awards honor winners in commercial, educational, international, and historic renovation categories.

The Brick Industry Association (BIA) has awarded the 2021 Brick in Architecture Awards, the global design competition featuring clay brick.

The winners include 49 projects out of 138 entries—almost double the amount over the past three years. The Best in Class, Gold, Silver and Bronze winners include projects in the United States, Australia, Canada and Mexico. The 2021 Brick in Architecture Best in Class winners include:

Commercial

Farm Credit Services of America – West Building

Omaha, Nebraska

Architect: Clark & Enersen

Mason Contractor: Jeff MacTaggart Masonry LLC

Photo Credit: Tom Kessler

This office building is the third addition to a corporate campus connected via skywalk, and features red, buff and pink brick in different depths of patterns.

Educational (Higher Education)

Fitts-Woolard Hall – NCSU

Raleigh, North Carolina

Architect: Clark Nexsen Architecture & Engineering

Brick Manufacturer: Sioux City Brick (subsidiary of Glen-Gery)

Brick Distributor: Custom Brick & Supply Co.

Mason Contractor: Brodie Contractors

Photo Credit: Mark Herboth

Throughout this four-story facility featuring traditional red and gray flashed brick, high degrees of transparency create a light-filled, vibrant academic and research environment.

Educational (K-12)

Thomas J. Waters Elementary School North Annex

Chicago, Illinois

Architect: Bailey Edward Design

Brick Manufacturer: The Belden Brick Company

Brick Distributor: Brickworks Supply LLC

Mason Contractor: MPZ Masonry

Photo Credit: Darris Lee Harris

This new elementary school annex in Chicago’s historic Ravenswood Gardens neighborhood features red brick that matches the original building but with a contemporary look.

Historic Renovation

City of Galveston 30th St. Water and Electric Light Station

Galveston, Texas

Architect: The LaBiche Architectural Group Inc.

Brick Manufacturer: Acme Brick Company

Mason Contractor: Marsh Waterproofing Inc.

Photo Credit: Angie LaBiche

This iconic 1904 building serves as a meeting, party and wedding venue, featuring a red brick exterior that was completely tuck pointed and replaced bricks harvested from building originals.

International

Bangalley House

Sydney, Australia

Architect: Casey Brown Architecture

Brick Manufacturer: Austral Bricks

Brick Distributor: Brickworks Building Products

Photo Credit: Michael Nicholson

This residence is moulded into the landscape, featuring red and white brick that was chosen for toughness and durability.

Paving & Landscaping

Capturing an Artist’s Vision: A Monumental Journey

Des Moines, Iowa

Architect: substance architecture

Brick Manufacturer: Endicott Clay Products Company

Mason Contractor: Seedorff Masonry Inc.

Photo Credit: Corey Gaffer

Collaborating with a celebrated African American artist to honor Black lawyers, this 30-foot high sculpture of radical geometry features modular gray brick.

Residential – Multifamily

40 Bleecker Street

New York, New York

Architect: Rawlings architects pc

Brick Manufacturer: Acme Brick Company

Brick Distributor: Belden Tri-State Building Materials

Mason Contractor: Milestone Masonry Corp.

Photo Credit: Alexander Severin

This luxury 61-apartment building in Manhattan’s NOHO district features a brick façade in custom light colors chosen for the historic neighborhood with clean and modern detail.