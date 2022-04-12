Winners of 2021 Brick in Architecture Awards
The Brick in Architecture Awards honor winners in commercial, educational, international, and historic renovation categories.
The Brick Industry Association (BIA) has awarded the 2021 Brick in Architecture Awards, the global design competition featuring clay brick.
The winners include 49 projects out of 138 entries—almost double the amount over the past three years. The Best in Class, Gold, Silver and Bronze winners include projects in the United States, Australia, Canada and Mexico. The 2021 Brick in Architecture Best in Class winners include:
Commercial
Farm Credit Services of America – West Building
Omaha, Nebraska
Architect: Clark & Enersen
Mason Contractor: Jeff MacTaggart Masonry LLC
Photo Credit: Tom Kessler
This office building is the third addition to a corporate campus connected via skywalk, and features red, buff and pink brick in different depths of patterns.
Educational (Higher Education)
Fitts-Woolard Hall – NCSU
Raleigh, North Carolina
Architect: Clark Nexsen Architecture & Engineering
Brick Manufacturer: Sioux City Brick (subsidiary of Glen-Gery)
Brick Distributor: Custom Brick & Supply Co.
Mason Contractor: Brodie Contractors
Photo Credit: Mark Herboth
Throughout this four-story facility featuring traditional red and gray flashed brick, high degrees of transparency create a light-filled, vibrant academic and research environment.
Educational (K-12)
Thomas J. Waters Elementary School North Annex
Chicago, Illinois
Architect: Bailey Edward Design
Brick Manufacturer: The Belden Brick Company
Brick Distributor: Brickworks Supply LLC
Mason Contractor: MPZ Masonry
Photo Credit: Darris Lee Harris
This new elementary school annex in Chicago’s historic Ravenswood Gardens neighborhood features red brick that matches the original building but with a contemporary look.
Historic Renovation
City of Galveston 30th St. Water and Electric Light Station
Galveston, Texas
Architect: The LaBiche Architectural Group Inc.
Brick Manufacturer: Acme Brick Company
Mason Contractor: Marsh Waterproofing Inc.
Photo Credit: Angie LaBiche
This iconic 1904 building serves as a meeting, party and wedding venue, featuring a red brick exterior that was completely tuck pointed and replaced bricks harvested from building originals.
International
Bangalley House
Sydney, Australia
Architect: Casey Brown Architecture
Brick Manufacturer: Austral Bricks
Brick Distributor: Brickworks Building Products
Photo Credit: Michael Nicholson
This residence is moulded into the landscape, featuring red and white brick that was chosen for toughness and durability.
Paving & Landscaping
Capturing an Artist’s Vision: A Monumental Journey
Des Moines, Iowa
Architect: substance architecture
Brick Manufacturer: Endicott Clay Products Company
Mason Contractor: Seedorff Masonry Inc.
Photo Credit: Corey Gaffer
Collaborating with a celebrated African American artist to honor Black lawyers, this 30-foot high sculpture of radical geometry features modular gray brick.
Residential – Multifamily
40 Bleecker Street
New York, New York
Architect: Rawlings architects pc
Brick Manufacturer: Acme Brick Company
Brick Distributor: Belden Tri-State Building Materials
Mason Contractor: Milestone Masonry Corp.
Photo Credit: Alexander Severin
This luxury 61-apartment building in Manhattan’s NOHO district features a brick façade in custom light colors chosen for the historic neighborhood with clean and modern detail.