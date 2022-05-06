210 Organizations Win 2022 ENERGY STAR Awards The EPA and DOE recognized 210 2022 ENERGY STAR winners for leading the way in support of America’s clean energy transition.

https://facilityexecutive.com/2022/05/210-organizations-win-2022-energy-star-awards/

The EPA and DOE recognized 210 2022 ENERGY STAR winners for leading the way in support of America’s clean energy transition.



The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Department of Energy (DOE) have named the winners of the 2022 ENERGY STAR Awards. The 210 organizations, which represent the top ENERGY STAR partners, are making important contributions in support of America’s clean energy transition. They represent 37 states and span nearly every sector of the economy, including Fortune 500 companies, schools, retailers, manufacturers, home builders, and commercial building owners and operators across the United States.

“We know it’s going to take all of us working together to tackle the climate crisis, and the 2022 ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are demonstrating what it takes to build a more sustainable future,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “These companies are showing once again that taking action in support of a clean energy economy can be good not only for the environment, but also for business and customers.”

In 2020, energy savings from ENERGY STAR and its partners helped reduce U.S. electricity consumption by the equivalent of over 10% of total U.S. demand, while delivering emissions reductions equivalent to 5% of U.S. total greenhouse gas emissions. Leading the way in delivering these results are award-winning partners that have demonstrated a commitment to energy efficiency through ENERGY STAR. More than 150 of these award winners are being recognized for their continued commitment, year after year, to energy efficiency through the program’s highest honor: ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award.

Here are some ways the 2022 ENERGY STAR Award Winners are taking action:

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Atlanta, GA: The large national home builder constructed more than 5,300 ENERGY STAR certified homes in 2021, for a cumulative total of nearly 75,000 homes since joining the program in 2011, and utilized ENERGY STAR to promote its commitment to energy efficiency and sustainability throughout all forms of print and electronic media.

The large national home builder constructed more than 5,300 ENERGY STAR certified homes in 2021, for a cumulative total of nearly 75,000 homes since joining the program in 2011, and utilized ENERGY STAR to promote its commitment to energy efficiency and sustainability throughout all forms of print and electronic media. EnergyLogic, Inc., Berthoud, CO: The home energy rating company certified more than 1,500 homes as ENERGY STAR in 2021 and provided technical support and training for industry partners to ensure consistent application of ENERGY STAR program requirements.

The home energy rating company certified more than 1,500 homes as ENERGY STAR in 2021 and provided technical support and training for industry partners to ensure consistent application of ENERGY STAR program requirements. Hanesbrands Inc., Winston-Salem, NC : The producer and marketer of apparel achieved a 7% energy intensity reduction in 2021 and a 30% energy intensity reduction since 2007 by leveraging ENERGY STAR tools and resources.

: The producer and marketer of apparel achieved a 7% energy intensity reduction in 2021 and a 30% energy intensity reduction since 2007 by leveraging ENERGY STAR tools and resources. Hexion Inc., Columbus, OH: The producer of resins, coatings, and adhesives, worked in partnership with ENERGY STAR to build on its solid energy management foundation, completing 35 energy projects with a total annual savings of $1.2 million, establishing an energy champion network, and setting a new goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 20% by 2030.

The producer of resins, coatings, and adhesives, worked in partnership with ENERGY STAR to build on its solid energy management foundation, completing 35 energy projects with a total annual savings of $1.2 million, establishing an energy champion network, and setting a new goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 20% by 2030. The Home Depot, Atlanta, GA: The home improvement retailer saved its customers over $2 billion in utility costs through the sale of ENERGY STAR certified products and earned billions of ENERGY STAR impressions through its extensive social media marketing and in-store display efforts.

The home improvement retailer saved its customers over $2 billion in utility costs through the sale of ENERGY STAR certified products and earned billions of ENERGY STAR impressions through its extensive social media marketing and in-store display efforts. LG Electronics, Inc., Englewood Cliffs, NJ: The consumer electronics, home appliances, and mobile communications manufacturer continued its extensive commitment to ENERGY STAR by significantly increasing sales of ENERGY STAR and ENERGY STAR Most Efficient models and prominently showcasing ENERGY STAR in promotions and marketing.

The consumer electronics, home appliances, and mobile communications manufacturer continued its extensive commitment to ENERGY STAR by significantly increasing sales of ENERGY STAR and ENERGY STAR Most Efficient models and prominently showcasing ENERGY STAR in promotions and marketing. Link Logistics Real Estate, New York, NY: The owner-operated firm of supply chain real estate demonstrated its commitment to energy management and environmental protection, earning ENERGY STAR certification for 29 properties and incorporating ENERGY STAR into its communications.

The owner-operated firm of supply chain real estate demonstrated its commitment to energy management and environmental protection, earning ENERGY STAR certification for 29 properties and incorporating ENERGY STAR into its communications. Meritage Homes, Scottsdale, AZ: The large national home builder constructed more than 9,000 ENERGY STAR certified homes in 2021, for a cumulative total of more than 87,500 homes since 2001, and developed interactive tools for customers featuring information about ENERGY STAR certification and building practices.

The large national home builder constructed more than 9,000 ENERGY STAR certified homes in 2021, for a cumulative total of more than 87,500 homes since 2001, and developed interactive tools for customers featuring information about ENERGY STAR certification and building practices. PPL Electric Utilities, Allentown, PA: The electric utility partnered with 155 stores across 13 retail chains to offer incentives on ENERGY STAR certified products, which resulted in over 21.7 million kilowatt hours of savings for its customers.

The electric utility partnered with 155 stores across 13 retail chains to offer incentives on ENERGY STAR certified products, which resulted in over 21.7 million kilowatt hours of savings for its customers. True Manufacturing, O’Fallon, MO: The manufacturer and global supplier of commercial, residential, and lab-grade refrigeration equipment and ice-making systems, reduced the carbon footprints of its customers by producing and promoting ENERGY STAR certified equipment with low global warming potential foam-blowing agents and natural refrigerants.

You can read more about the 2022 ENERGY STAR Award Winners’ achievements here.