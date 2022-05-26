Acuity Brands' STAR-Enabled Life Safety Solutions Acuity Brands' service, STAR-enabled Life Safety solutions, provide wireless access on mobile devices for facility owners and managers.

Acuity Brands, Inc introduces STAR-enabled Life Safety solutions for providing wireless access on mobile devices to code-required emergency lighting test and status reports. STAR-enabled solutions from Lithonia Lighting® and IOTA® feature Bluetooth® technology that allows users to view and download connected emergency lighting test data within the STAR (Self-Testing Automated Reporting) app on iOS and Android mobile platforms. Monthly and annual test data can be stored or shared for reference by facility owners, site managers, and Authorities Having Jurisdiction as needed for easier compliance with Life Safety record-keeping requirements.

Emergency lighting products currently compatible with STAR include select exit sign and emergency lighting units from Lithonia Lighting and select emergency LED drivers from IOTA. The STAR life safety solutions reporting tool is part of the CLAIRITYTM+ app launcher, available for free in the App Store for Apple devices or in Google Play for Android devices.