05/24/2022

Adapt Linear Lighting Fixture from Acclaim Lighting

The linear fixture features multiple optical packages and color temperatures with PowerSwitch Technology™ that provides onboard switchable power at five or ten watts per linear foot.

Acclaim Lighting, a manufacturer of advanced lighting technology, introduces a new addition to the AMS family of products; Adapt Linear, a low- and mid-power lighting fixture for linear graze, flood, and cove applications that is equipped with their proprietary PowerSwitch Technology™ that offers an onboard switchable power option of either five or ten watts per linear foot.

Adapt Linear Lighting Fixture from Acclaim LightingAvailable in 2400K, 2700K, 3000K, 3500K, and 4000K, with a minimum 85 CRI and optic packages of 8º x 8º, 20º x 20º, 45º x 45º, 60º x 60º, 100º x 100º, 10º x 60º and 30º x 60º or asymmetric wall wash (60º x 60º + 20º tilt) that will meet the demands of the specification community. The compact housing, available in 1’ and 4’ lengths, ships standard with a +/- 90° mounting bracket to provide flexible installation options. Adapt Linear fits into very tight spaces, allows for long runs of up to 300′ feet in a series, and is natively dimmable from 0-100% via 0-10V sink. The fixture has a retractable end-to-end connector for straight or curved runs with a large array of accessories.

Operating at 100-277VAC, 50/60 Hz, the EO unit delivers up to 440 lumens & five watts per foot, while the SO unit produces 800 lumens & a consumption of 10 watts per linear foot.

The Adapt Linear lighting fixture is suited for dry locations only, carries a lumen maintenance of L70 maintains at 150,000 hours, and is backed by Acclaim Lighting’s standard five-year warranty.

