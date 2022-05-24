Adapt Linear Lighting Fixture from Acclaim Lighting Acclaim Lighting's new Adapt Linear is a low- and mid-power lighting fixture for linear graze, flood, and cove applications.

https://facilityexecutive.com/2022/05/adapt-linear-lighting-fixture-from-acclaim-lighting/

Acclaim Lighting's new Adapt Linear is a low- and mid-power lighting fixture for linear graze, flood, and cove applications.



Acclaim Lighting, a manufacturer of advanced lighting technology, introduces a new addition to the AMS family of products; Adapt Linear, a low- and mid-power lighting fixture for linear graze, flood, and cove applications that is equipped with their proprietary PowerSwitch Technology™ that offers an onboard switchable power option of either five or ten watts per linear foot.

Available in 2400K, 2700K, 3000K, 3500K, and 4000K, with a minimum 85 CRI and optic packages of 8º x 8º, 20º x 20º, 45º x 45º, 60º x 60º, 100º x 100º, 10º x 60º and 30º x 60º or asymmetric wall wash (60º x 60º + 20º tilt) that will meet the demands of the specification community. The compact housing, available in 1’ and 4’ lengths, ships standard with a +/- 90° mounting bracket to provide flexible installation options. Adapt Linear fits into very tight spaces, allows for long runs of up to 300′ feet in a series, and is natively dimmable from 0-100% via 0-10V sink. The fixture has a retractable end-to-end connector for straight or curved runs with a large array of accessories.

Operating at 100-277VAC, 50/60 Hz, the EO unit delivers up to 440 lumens & five watts per foot, while the SO unit produces 800 lumens & a consumption of 10 watts per linear foot.

The Adapt Linear lighting fixture is suited for dry locations only, carries a lumen maintenance of L70 maintains at 150,000 hours, and is backed by Acclaim Lighting’s standard five-year warranty.