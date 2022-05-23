AkitaBox Collaborates With McKinstry on FCA Software The new software will help transform McKinstry's facility condition assessment.

AkitaBox is partnering with McKinstry to deliver facility condition assessments (FCAs). AkitaBox FCA software will give architecture/engineering/construction (AEC) firms and building owners/operators a tool for conducting data collection, reporting, and other aspects of a complete FCA.

The collaboration began in mid-2021, when McKinstry first learned AkitaBox was developing FCA software. At the time, the company was looking for ways to augment their existing FCA offering to boost delivery of their building consulting services.

“McKinstry is partnering with AkitaBox to enhance our facility condition assessment and asset data collection, analysis, and reporting,” says Casey Morris, national facility assessment leader for McKinstry. “AkitaBox brings a set of capabilities that complement our existing tools and methodologies while advancing our ability to achieve greater efficiency and improve deliverables for our clients.”

AkitaBox FCA software fully digitizes a facility’s floor plans and maps the location of each asset to the plan, creating a digital twin. Assessment data is collected and incorporated directly into the digital twin. This data can continue to be updated after the FCA is complete for an always current view of facility condition.