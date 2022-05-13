Bobrick Pure Hygiene Solutions: PureDri and PureSphere Hand dryer and room sanitizer proven to eliminate 99 percent of bacteria, viruses, mold, and fungi in less than 10 minutes.

https://facilityexecutive.com/2022/05/bobrick-pure-hygiene-solutions-puredri-and-puresphere/

Bobrick Washroom Equipment, Inc. released its Pure Hygiene Solutions collection – PureDri and PureSphere – which are proven to eliminate 99 percent of bacteria, viruses, mold, and fungi in less than 10 minutes.

The PureDri Sanitizing Hand Dryer is a restroom device that protects hands with a blast of super-concentrated ionized air following the drying cycle, while providing continuous sanitization in rooms up to 215 square feet.

PureSphere Air Sanitizer purifies the air continuously using an internal UV lamp and ionic processes. In addition, the unit provides odor control so rooms feel fresh and smell clean.

PureDri and PureSphere technology works by destroying existing microorganisms from bacteria and viruses in the air and on surfaces through continuous sanitization using a three-step process:

1. Eliminates viruses and bacteria via a germicidal UV lamp that inactivates all microorganisms

2. Neutralizes viral particles through strong oxidizing agents as air passes through the chamber

3. Superoxide ions that neutralize airborne particles, causing them to drop to surfaces below

PureDri will soon be available through distributors across the United States and PureSphere will be available in Summer 2022.