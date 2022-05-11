BreatheWell Air Quality Program by The Budd Group The BreatheWell air quality program offers a holistic approach to improving indoor air quality (IAQ) and creating healthier indoor environments.

The Budd Group introduces its BreatheWell air quality program. Consisting of air measurement, air purification and protective barrier coatings, BreatheWell offers a holistic approach to improving indoor air quality (IAQ) and creating healthier indoor environments in schools, universities, offices, and other types of facilities.

Removing common allergens, pollutants and odors from a facility’s air offers numerous health and wellness benefits. The Budd Group offers a consultative approach to air purification that makes it easy for any organization to improve its IAQ and meet new customer demands around indoor air quality and facility hygiene.

The BreatheWell program begins with a consultation from The Budd Group to establish the best air quality strategy. This includes measuring particulate levels, total Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), carbon emissions and other items to determine the most effective approach to air purification.

BreatheWell offers in-room, in-ceiling, and in-duct systems, pending a facility’s size and footprint. The air purification equipment is certified by the WELL Building Institute, CDC, EPA, and the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE). It also includes an air purifying LED light panel and protective barrier coatings that kill bacteria on surfaces quickly to prevent bacteria from becoming odor causing.

With multiple treatment options, BreatheWell offers a flexible approach to air purification that meets the requirements of any type and size facility.