Commercial Real Estate 2022: Four Pressing Sustainability Predictions New guide from Cortex Sustainability Intelligence helps CRE leaders make more informed decarbonization decisions.

Cortex Sustainability Intelligence has released its official report detailing four pressing initiatives for sustainability in commercial real estate (CRE) in 2022. The guide, developed by the decarbonization experts behind the sustainability intelligence platform currently serving Empire State Realty Trust, JLL, RXR Realty, and more, offers insight to not only help CRE leaders determine which decarbonization methods to implement in their office buildings, but how to prioritize initiatives based on their sustainability and financial goals.

“Navigating building sustainability methods has never been more complex, but it has never been more vital if the CRE industry hopes to make a positive impact on the planet while meeting local and state regulations that begin as soon as 2025,” said Bryan Bennett, founder and CEO of Cortex. “With the visibility our company has through our data platform in some of the most sustainable CRE buildings in North America, we knew we had a unique opportunity and responsibility to provide more context for CRE leaders. The goal is for this guide to help inform our industry so we can all make smarter strides towards decarbonization while still making good business sense.”

The guide addresses the following four methods to achieve decarbonization in commercial buildings:

HVAC Equipment Upgrades LED Lighting Window Replacement and Retrofitting Sustainability Intelligence Platform

In CRE, Decarbonization Is About Prioritization

As a part of Cortex’s goal in making the challenge of decarbonizing office buildings a more manageable feat to conquer, the guide provides a breakdown of:

The effectiveness of each carbon reduction methods

The time to realize savings

Disruption to ongoing operations and tenants

But, with building decarbonization, every initiative is important as buildings strive towards Net Zero goals and deadlines. To help provide the most useful aid in this decision process, the report focuses on providing context on how CRE can strategically prioritize their initiatives in a way that reduces the most amount of environmental impact without breaking their ESG budgets.

