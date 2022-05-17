05/17/2022

Commercial Water Heating News and Biden

The proposed standards would require commercial water heaters to incorporate condensing technology.

Commercial Water Heating News and Biden

The proposed standards would require commercial water heaters to incorporate condensing technology.


https://facilityexecutive.com/2022/05/commercial-water-heating-news-and-biden/
The proposed standards would require commercial water heaters to incorporate condensing technology.

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) proposed new energy-conservation standards for commercial water heating equipment, including gas storage, instantaneous water heaters, and gas hot water supply boilers. The proposed standards would require commercial water heaters to incorporate condensing technology, which significantly reduces energy consumption by extracting additional heat from the combustion process. Energy efficiency is a key component of President Biden’s plan to reduce climate pollution while delivering savings.

DOE
Image: U.S. DOE

Commercial Water Heating News

“Water heating accounts for a considerable share of energy costs and domestic carbon emissions,” said Kelly Speakes-Backman, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy. “Modernizing commercial water heater technology will slash energy costs for schools, hospitals, and small businesses while removing carbon and methane from our atmosphere.”

If finalized, the proposed standards would save businesses and operators $140 million per year in operating costs. Over the next 30 years, the new standards are projected to generate $2.4 billion in savings, with an average life-cycle cost saving of $301 for a commercial building operator of a gas-fired storage water heater. According to the Energy Information Administration, gas water heating accounts for 18 percent of natural gas consumption in commercial buildings, which is primarily driven by inefficient, non-condensing water heating equipment that allows excess heat to escape.

In addition to the projected 30-year cost savings, the new standards will reduce carbon emissions by an amount equivalent to the annual emissions of 4.8 million homes. The new standards will also cut methane emissions by an amount equivalent to the annual emissions of 2.3 million gasoline cars.

If implemented within DOE’s proposed timeframe, the new standards would come into effect in 2026. Next month, DOE will host a public meeting via webinar to solicit public feedback on the proposed rulemaking. For further information, contact the Appliance and Equipment Standards Program staff at [email protected].

DOE’s Building Technologies Office implements minimum energy conservation standards for more than 60 categories of appliances and equipment.

Click here for more news items and stories on Energy & Facility Management.

Suggested Links:

  • Cortec Dry Boiler Layup Solution The Boiler Lizard Plus preservation kit combines a Boiler Lizard for dry layup, with the Boiler Egg, which activates at the end of layup to protect against oxygen pitting until the boiler […]
  • Lochinvar Monitors Fuel/Air Ratio RealTime O2 Feedback™ technology constantly monitors the fuel/air ratio when the boiler is running, and provides a real-time report to allow for instant adjustments.
  • Bacharach Releases Combustion App Bacharach introduced a complimentary new mobile app for its hand-held combustion and emissions analyzer portfolio

LEAVE A REPLY

Stay Connected

1,962FansLike
665FollowersFollow
40,000FollowersFollow
9,463FollowersFollow
656SubscribersSubscribe
© FacilityExecutive.com
MORE STORIES
Ping-Pong Conference Table by Poppin

Ping-Pong Conference Table by Poppin

Abbott Infant Formula Plant

FDA Agreement Creates Pathway To Reopen Abbott Infant Formula Plant

Manufacturing Productivity

Manufacturing Productivity: Lack Of Digital Maturity Remains A Roadblock