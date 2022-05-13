Disinfection Lighting for Surgical Suites from Viscor Leviton Lighting brand Viscor's new Certolux MSU-DFX luminaire featuries UVA technology designed to promote cleaner surgical suites.

Leviton Lighting brand Viscor announced the launch of a new disinfection lighting product Certolux MSU-DFX luminaire, featuring 365DisInFxTM UVA technology designed to promote cleaner surgical suites. This is the first luminaire Viscor’s Certolux brand has released featuring 365DisInFx UVA Technology since Leviton Lighting brands announced they were licensing the technology for incorporation into their portfolio in 2020.

The MSU-DFX luminaire provides a highly effective UVA technology intended for operating rooms that can help reduce bacteria, which is the most common source of surgical site infections. It provides a UVA source from an inset-door luminaire to offer a simple and effective way of adding surface disinfection to surgical suites. It also has advanced cleanroom features for supplemental lighting of the surgical/operating room. It offers symmetric or asymmetric distributions when located above the surgical table perimeter. The MSU-DFX luminaire is certified dust-tight and water resistant to IP65 for frequent rigorous cleaning practices.

The new surgical disinfection lighting with DFX technology has the added benefit of 365nm UVA light. This technology provides a controlled amount of UVA light to reduce the bacteria on surfaces within surgical suites. The use of this low-energy invisible light near the visible spectrum is suitable for 24-hour human exposure yet reduces bacteria.

The MSU-DFX luminaire meets IEC 62471 Photobiological Safety for Lamps and Lamp Systems standard and American Conference of Governmental Industrial Hygienists (ACGIH®) TLVs® for human exposure to UV. 24-hour UV dosage is designed to operate below human health exposure limits of IEC 62471 Photobiological Safety for Lamps and Lamp Systems standard and American Conference of Governmental Industrial Hygienists (ACGIH®).