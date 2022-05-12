Dr. Deborah Birx Will Keynote Inaugural GBAC Symposium Dr. Deborah Birx will be the keynote speaker at the GBAC Symposium on Air Considerations, to be held August 16-17 in Chicago.

Dr. Deborah Birx, world-renowned medical physician, infectious disease expert, and diplomat, will be the keynote speaker at the GBAC Symposium on Air Considerations, August 16-17, at the Hyatt Regency Chicago. The Global Biorisk Advisory Council™, (GBAC), a Division of ISSA, will bring together scientists and industry thought leaders to share innovations and best practices for improving indoor air quality (IAQ) in nonhealthcare settings for the inaugural GBAC Symposium.

“The GBAC Symposium is our next step in driving innovation and advancement to make our world safer,” said GBAC Senior Director Michael Diamond. “This event will bring together environmental safety and infectious disease experts such as Dr. Birx and organizations to discuss real solutions for public health concerns.”

Dr. Birx is a medical physician and expert on HIV/AIDS and other infectious diseases who served as a special representative for global health diplomacy. Most recently, she served on the White House Coronavirus Task Force from March 2020 to January 2021. Her three-decade-long career has focused on HIV/AIDS immunology, vaccine research, and global health.

As the U.S. Global AIDS Coordinator for U.S Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, Dr. Birx oversaw the implementation of the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), the largest commitment by any nation to combat a single disease in history. She also oversaw U.S. government engagement with the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria. Serving as the U.S. Special Representative for Global Health Diplomacy, she aligned the U.S. government’s diplomacy with foreign assistance programs that address global health challenges and accelerate progress toward achieving an AIDS-free generation; ending preventable child and maternal deaths; and preventing, detecting, and responding to infectious disease threats.

The event will also include a presentation from Dr. John McKeon, medical entrepreneur and CEO of Allergy Standards Ltd (ASL), an international standards and certification body. As the founder of ASL, McKeon leads a portfolio of patent and trademark applications, licensing agreements, and equity investments. In addition to involvement in several successful healthcare-related ventures, McKeon is an Adjunct Professor in the Centre for Practice and Healthcare Innovation and a decorated doctor and expert in life sciences, biotechnology, and healthcare business.

The GBAC Symposium speaker lineup will also feature:

Poppy Co-CEO Elizabeth (EC) Caley

Environmental and architectural engineering expert Mark Hernandez, Ph.D.

Environmental infection prevention expert John LaRochelle

Infectious disease scientist John Lowe, Ph.D.

Biorisk expert Dr. Paul Meechan

GBAC Executive Director Patricia Olinger

Biorisk International Executive Director Stefan Wagener, Ph.D.

These thought leaders will share insights and strategies for improving indoor air quality in schools, offices, restaurants, gyms, and other nonhealthcare settings during a pandemic and beyond.