EarthTronics Debuts Color & Wattage Selectable LED Strip Series

EarthTronics introduced its Color & Wattage Selectable LED Strip Series for high-bay and general lighting found in manufacturing, retail, and new commercial facilities.

Available in 48″ and 96″ fixtures, the LED Strip Series allows facilities to switch between 3500K, 4000K, and 5000K at the time of installation and three wattages to ensure the correct illumination level and the desired color temperatures for optimum productivity.

The 48″ Color & Wattage Selectable LED Strip delivers 130 lumens per watt with a high 80+ CRI for high-quality visual acuity. Set at 22-, 28-, and 40-watts, the strip light produces 2860, 3640, and 5200 initial lumens respectively. The 96″ Color & Wattage Selectable LED Strip can be set at 65-, 75-, and 90-watts to offer 8450, 9750, and 11700 initial lumens respectively.

The Strip Light Series has an optional multi-function occupancy sensor and an emergency back-up power supply, which can be fitted to both units. They feature 180° beam angle and accept 120 – 277-volt AC power supply. They are equipped standard with a 0 – 10-volt continuous dimming driver with a dimming range capability of 10% to 100%.

The Color & Wattage Selectable LED Strip Series is UL 1598 suitable for dry and damp locations. The body of the fixtures are made of durable steel with a frost polycarbonate lens for long-term performance. The easy-to-install lights will perform in temperatures ranging from -4°F to 122°F with a rated performance life of 50,000 hours and comes with a five-year limited warranty.