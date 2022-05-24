Future Proofing Facility Management With Digital Transformation Webinar

Computer Maintenance Management Software (CMMS) and Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) systems are used to manage and maintain the capital assets of a company. They help organizations with MRO management, communication, process automation and predictive maintenance, especially in managing materials and spare parts inventory. The digitization of materials’ stock rooms can alleviate supply chain disruptions through better visibility and usage. Digital transformation is essential to keeping supply chains operating efficiently, with CMMS being essential to the digital stack.

During this webinar, facilities leaders from Western Michigan University and TMA Systems will discuss: