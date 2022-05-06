Honeywell Expands Forge Energy Optimization Platform
Honeywell's new enhancements to their Forge energy optimization platform are designed to accelerate the digital transformation of customers' operations.
Honeywell announced the Spring 2022 release of new offerings and enhancements to Honeywell Forge, an enterprise energy optimization performance management software solution, designed to assist customers in accelerating the digital transformation of their operations. This offering includes Honeywell Forge Connected Warehouse, which will help organizations simplify operations and lower costs by providing increased visibility to data as well as real-time insights, monitoring and automation.
Launch of Honeywell Forge Connected Warehouse
Honeywell Forge Connected Warehouse provides organizations with two modules that provide real-time visibility across their warehouse site operations and advanced analytics to reduce unplanned downtime, address recurring challenges, and automate legacy processes. The Site Operations module features a dashboard that indicates how sites are performing against plan and helps managers identify repetitive bottlenecks and proactively address issues that may impact performance. The interface, which is optimized for tablets, enables enterprise benchmarking, monitors areas such as picking and shipping and makes recommendations to achieve daily targets. Users can use the Honeywell Forge Connect edge solution to connect devices and integrate with standard warehouse systems.
Also available is the Asset Performance Management (APM) for Warehouse module, which enables maintenance teams to quickly collaborate on equipment issues that impact performance with remediation recommendations. Operations managers and maintenance managers can use rules-based analytics and asset modeling to identify and analyze trends. Predictive maintenance and asset health monitoring provide leaders with new capabilities to improve operational performance and increase asset availability. Pilot users experienced reductions in unplanned downtime and overtime costs by predicting failures.
Enhancements to Existing Honeywell Software Solutions
Honeywell is launching enhancements to other software across the smart building and industrial sectors.
- For the commercial real estate industry, Honeywell Forge Predictive Maintenance provides near real-time visibility into buildings’ health and performance, and service cases in order to prioritize asset issues based on safety, operational and quality risks.
- Additionally, Sine occupant experience solutions provide frictionless access to buildings via mobile Bluetooth. Other improvements include new scheduling and capacity planning features along with occupant experience enhancements such as better feedback, information, and wayfinding.
- Honeywell Forge Inspection Rounds offers new features for industrial customers that allow the capture of images and videos during task execution and the creation of reusable checklists to drive standardization across an organization. Other additions include GPS-enabled monitoring of worker proximity, enhanced capabilities for gaining insights from historical data trends, and improved asset identification through NFC tagging.
- For OT Cybersecurity, Honeywell is rolling out a new Cyber Care services offering to supplement its Process Control Network (PCN) Hardening Service. After completion of the initial PCN hardening services to help industrial companies reduce their OT attack vectors, Cyber Care provides an option to purchase bi-annual onsite Cyber Care visits by Honeywell consultants for maintaining previously implemented networking hardening benefits and identifying potential additional PCN hardening settings for enhanced protection.