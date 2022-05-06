Honeywell Expands Forge Energy Optimization Platform Honeywell's new enhancements to their Forge energy optimization platform are designed to accelerate the digital transformation of customers' operations.

Honeywell announced the Spring 2022 release of new offerings and enhancements to Honeywell Forge, an enterprise energy optimization performance management software solution, designed to assist customers in accelerating the digital transformation of their operations. This offering includes Honeywell Forge Connected Warehouse, which will help organizations simplify operations and lower costs by providing increased visibility to data as well as real-time insights, monitoring and automation.

Launch of Honeywell Forge Connected Warehouse

Honeywell Forge Connected Warehouse provides organizations with two modules that provide real-time visibility across their warehouse site operations and advanced analytics to reduce unplanned downtime, address recurring challenges, and automate legacy processes. The Site Operations module features a dashboard that indicates how sites are performing against plan and helps managers identify repetitive bottlenecks and proactively address issues that may impact performance. The interface, which is optimized for tablets, enables enterprise benchmarking, monitors areas such as picking and shipping and makes recommendations to achieve daily targets. Users can use the Honeywell Forge Connect edge solution to connect devices and integrate with standard warehouse systems.

Also available is the Asset Performance Management (APM) for Warehouse module, which enables maintenance teams to quickly collaborate on equipment issues that impact performance with remediation recommendations. Operations managers and maintenance managers can use rules-based analytics and asset modeling to identify and analyze trends. Predictive maintenance and asset health monitoring provide leaders with new capabilities to improve operational performance and increase asset availability. Pilot users experienced reductions in unplanned downtime and overtime costs by predicting failures.

Enhancements to Existing Honeywell Software Solutions

Honeywell is launching enhancements to other software across the smart building and industrial sectors.