iDter Automated Technology Protects Building Premises The all-in-one solution uses AI technology to secure buildings and help prevent loitering, intrusions and property losses.

https://facilityexecutive.com/2022/05/idter-automated-technology-protects-building-premises/

Building owners and property managers can prevent unwanted intrusions, loitering and theft with iDter’s Niō Guardian and Protector technology, which features artificial intelligence (AI) deep learning to detect in real-time and is proven to foil 98% of intrusions within seconds.

Niō nodes are positioned around the protected premises to detect intrusion with a powerful high-resolution camera with wide-angle lens, multiple motion detectors, omni-directional microphone, and quad-core intelligence. Niō nodes also deter with a rich set of immediate responses: the instantaneous illumination of 10,000 lumens of multi-d irectional LED floodlights, blinding strobes of red and blue LEDs, piercing sirens, situation-appropriate voice-down warning messages and intimidating sound effects.

Intrusion events are detected and immediately verified – with video alert recordings sent to the user’s iPhone, Android phone or iPad. Events are monitored in real time to ensure deterrence actions were successful, and if not, a video verified alarm is sent to a UL Listed, Five-Diamond Certified central station for dispatch of authorities through 911 operators.

iDter can be used at commercial properties, multifamily residences, parking areas, loading docks and dumpsters, construction sites, and all areas with open-air assets. The iDter system is simple to install and configure. It leverages the latest cloud and edge video storage capabilities as well as video verified monitoring with dispatch to PSAP for active, 24/7 detection. iDter products are fully NDAA compliant, ETL listed, FCC certified, and carry an IP-65 environmental rating.