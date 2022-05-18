IFMA Foundation Opens 2022 Scholarship Applications Eric Teicholz SFP Scholarship supports young FM professionals interested in attaining a specialty credential in sustainability.

https://facilityexecutive.com/2022/05/ifma-foundation-opens-2022-scholarship-applications/

Eric Teicholz SFP Scholarship supports young FM professionals interested in attaining a specialty credential in sustainability.



The IFMA Foundation is accepting applications for the Eric Teicholz Sustainability Facility Professional (SFP) Scholarship until July 15, 2022. The scholarship is open to young professionals with a financial need who are currently working in facility management (FM) or a related field and are interested in attaining a specialty credential in sustainability.

IFMA’s SFP is an assessment-based certificate program that teaches facility managers to take a comprehensive approach to sustainability, focusing on data-driven analytics in managing the built environment. The Eric Teicholz SFP Scholarship covers SFP credential fees, taking the financial burden off professionals who want to earn recognition for their expertise in sustainable FM practices and make a positive impact on their organizations’ economic, environmental, and social bottom lines.

The foundation is also accepting inquiries from organizations interested in participating in its SFP Partner Program, which makes additional scholarships available and provides an opportunity for corporate sponsors to support a sustainable future. Partner organizations can opt to introduce a scholarship program in a topic area they choose or join an existing program, such as the SFP Partner Technology or Supply Chain Programs. Current corporate sponsors include Planon Corporation, Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), SDI The Digital Supply Chain Company and Jumbo Chains.

Applicants can learn more about eligibility and the selection process here. Companies/organizations interesting in the SFP Partner Program are asked to contact Eric Teicholz directly at [email protected]