Kioti Tractor Cab Enclosures from Curtis Industries Curtis Industries, LLC, launches new tractor cab enclosure models designed for Kioti CK10 Series compact tractors.

Curtis Industries, LLC, a manufacturer of cab enclosures, accessories, and attachments for utility vehicles, tractors, golf carts, and zero turn mowers, announces its latest cab innovation: two new tractor cab enclosure models for Kioti CK10 Series, including CK2610 HST, CK3510HST, Ck4110 HST, and SE models CK2610SE, CK2610SE HST, CK3510SE HST, CK4010SE & CK4010SE HST.

The new cab models offer customers more options to better match their enclosure needs and budget. Curtis Plus and Advantage Cabs allow customers to add a high quality, durable cab to their tractor. Curtis Cabs are custom designed for each tractor model to provide long-lasting protection from the weather and sun and to add to the value of your tractor.

All Curtis Plus and Advantage Cab models include:

Interior Heater-Defroster

Venting Glass Windshield

Front Wiper – 12V 110 Degree Sweep

Custom Designed High Strength Curtis Frame

Steel Roof with Acoustical Headliner and Tapered Drip Edge

Powder Coated Finish – Custom Factory Color Matched/Corrosion Resistant

Pre-Drilled Holes for Accessory Work Lights and Mirrors

Kioti Cabs are fully Backhoe Compatible

The time-tested Curtis Advantage Cab Design is extended to allow customers to select from two-door options (lockable vinyl hinged or all-steel) and two rear-panel options (vinyl roll-up or glass).

Our Plus Cab models feature upgraded, framed, clear vinyl doors. This traditional rear-hinged door design provides an improved weather seal in cold or windy conditions, exceptional side visibility, and locks for added security. This cab also has a clear vinyl rear window that rolls up and stores out of the way in seconds.

Curtis Advantage Cabs offer protection from winter weather and feature lockable steel doors with large glass windows, and a glass rear panel window. Both the doors and rear panel window feature easy tool-less removal.

Curtis Cab Plus and Advantage models utilize the same frame structure, so customers can upgrade or change their doors or rear panel if their needs or preferences change.

A full line of cab accessories is available including: