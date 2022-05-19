LEVELLINE® Outside 90 Drywall Corners by CertainTeed CertainTeed's LEVELLINE Outside 90 drywall corner beads deliver durability and are designed to create perfect outside corners in less time.

https://facilityexecutive.com/2022/05/levelline-outside-90-drywall-corners-by-certainteed/

CertainTeed's LEVELLINE Outside 90 drywall corner beads deliver durability and are designed to create perfect outside corners in less time.



CertainTeed, a manufacturer of exterior and interior building products and a subsidiary of Saint-Gobain, introduced the latest addition to the LEVELLINE® brand of drywall corners: LEVELLINE® Outside 90.

LEVELLINE Outside 90 corner beads deliver on durability and are designed to create perfect outside corners in less time. With its impact-resistant plastic core, joint tape, and formulated surface paper, LEVELLINE Outside 90 corners are lighter and easier to handle than paper faced metal products. Unlike paper metal, they are flexible and forgiving, and will not dent, crack, or rust. The joint tape offers unparalleled bonding of the corner to the drywall while also using less compound and helps reduces overall dry time, making it faster to finish the job. LEVELLINE Outside 90 corner beads are available in 8’, 9’, 10’, and 6’-10” lengths.

Corners tend to be the most prone area to trade damage, and thus it is important to have a product that can withstand the normal wear and tear of the build process. Contractors using a metal corner bead product end up dealing with costly call backs to correct cracking, chipping, and denting. LEVELLINE Outside 90 corners provide impact resistance and reduce the amount of call backs saving contractors time and money.

All of CertainTeed’s drywall panels, tape, and corners, including the new LEVELLINE Outside 90, have achieved GREENGUARD® Gold certification. Products that have achieved GREENGUARD Gold Certification are scientifically proven to meet some of the world’s most rigorous third-party chemical emissions standards, helping to reduce indoor air pollution and the risk of chemical exposure. This achievement makes these products ideal for use in homes, schools, and healthcare facilities.