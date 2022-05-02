Library Features RHEINZINK-prePATINA Exterior Wall Cladding

The library’s effective and efficient design embellishes on a low-rise box structure with prominent metal and glass architectural features that add organic fluidity and visual interest. The project’s thoughtful approach was recognized with a 2021 Honor Award from American Institute of Architects (AIA) Kentucky and a 2021 AIA Minnesota Commendation for Excellence in Design for Equitable Communities. The library also was featured in The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design’s 2020 Award winners.

Among the library’s winning design elements, the AIA Kentucky Honor Award jury commented on the high-quality, uniquely shaped materials, and the façade’s visual connection to the green space. Shaded by numerous mature trees, the building and site planning also were praised as being “very sensitive, creating interesting spaces that would encourage return visits.”

Matthew Kruntorád, AIA, LEED AP, principal at MSR and architect for the project, credited the role of metal in defining the LFPL Northeast Regional Branch. “Metal inconspicuously supports the sweeping curtainwall to enable panoramic views into the landscape,” he shared in a Metal Construction News article. “It offers a fascinating textural pattern that enlivens the opaque portions of the façade.”

RHEINZINK-prePATINA graphite-grey zinc counterbalances the clear anodize of the aluminum window framing, the reflectivity of the transparent glass expanses and the bright white roof atop the library, lending gravity and permanence to an otherwise airy building. The organic curves, shaded surfaces and patinated zinc integrate the building into the wooded park’s rolling landscape.

To create the distinctive zinc-clad façade, approximately 9 tons of 24-guage RHEINZINK-prePATINA Graphite Grey were supplied by Oakland Metal Sales. Rigidized® Metals Corp. fabricated the zinc material into double standing seam panels. A portion of these panels were embossed by Rigidized using a special striated appearance to accentuate the subtle shade differences within the library’s overall texture.