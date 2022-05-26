MassArt Completes Energy, Water Efficiency Project New equipment and control systems installed by Ameresco are expected to save the Massachusetts College Of Arts And Design up to $436,385 per year.

A retrofit project at the Massachusetts College of Arts and Design (MassArt) recently completed by Ameresco, Inc. will save the university an estimated $436,385 per year in energy and water costs. The project included facility upgrades across seven campus buildings and 15 energy conservation measures.

Services provided by Ameresco included improved lighting controls, building management system and controls upgrades, steam heating improvements, make up air units and exhaust fans installations, real-time metering – demand response, general building code upgrades, and more. MassArt will use the annual cost savings to implement additional academic and infrastructure upgrades.

Construction covered approximately 800,000 square feet across university facilities, with Ameresco leading the design, labor and material procurement, installation, testing and commissioning, measurement and verification, inspection, training and more throughout the entirety of the project.

“One of the amazing things about working with customers in the higher education space is seeing how they can improve their learning environments from the cost savings that come from clean energy improvements,” said Pete Christakis, Ameresco’s SVP of Construction and Operations. “We have been coordinating this project with MassArt since 2018. This is a very important step for the university’s future sustainability goals, and we are happy to help to lead the charge.”

Framingham, MA-based Ameresco’s work with MassArt is the latest addition to its high-profile education pipeline: It has also worked with Northwestern University, Wellesley College, Northeastern University, The Medical University of South Carolina, Tarleton State University, Trent University, and more.