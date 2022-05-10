05/10/2022

Join Our Maximize Workplace Design With Data Webinar

Attend this lively webinar discussion and discover ways you can better understand space using data so you can build a successful workplace design.

Join Our Maximize Workplace Design With Data Webinar

Attend this lively webinar discussion and discover ways you can better understand space using data so you can build a successful workplace design.


https://facilityexecutive.com/2022/05/maximize-workplace-design-with-data-webinar/
Attend this lively webinar discussion and discover ways you can better understand space using data so you can build a successful workplace design.

Workplace Design Data

MAXIMIZE WORKPLACE DESIGN WITH DATA

Wednesday, June 8, 2022
2:00 PM – 3:00 PM EDT
CLICK HERE TO REGISTER!

Employees’ use of space is constantly changing and will continue to evolve. CRE leaders are grappling with a series of questions that arise with workplace unpredictability — how are employees using the office? Are they coming to the workplace to collaborate, while completing individual work from home? Which days of the week are the busiest, and how do we prepare the right number of workspaces and amenities for employees on these days?

Without the foundation to understand what’s going on and how to solve for in real time, Workplace Teams can’t evolve space to match how it’s being used, and so, spaces are wasteful, costly, inefficient, poorly sustainable, and worse – don’t even properly serve the people using them. 

Join us for a lively webinar discussion where VergeSense will share with you ways you can better understand space using data so you can build a successful workplace design.

You’ll walk away with:

  • How workplace data reduces unpredictability around office attendance
  • How you can leverage spatial intelligence to design successful workspaces
  • How untracked space use impacts workplace design costs
CLICK HERE TO REGISTER!

Workplace Design Data

Suggested Links:

LEAVE A REPLY

Stay Connected

1,962FansLike
665FollowersFollow
40,000FollowersFollow
9,463FollowersFollow
656SubscribersSubscribe
© FacilityExecutive.com
MORE STORIES
New Pipe Rack for Pro Series Scissor Lifts from Hy-Brid Lifts

New Pipe Rack for Pro Series Scissor Lifts from Hy-Brid Lifts

ASHRAE-supported Follow-up Report on IAQ in Schools

ASHRAE-Supported Follow-Up Report On IAQ In Schools

worker depression

Workplace Safety Issues Correlate With Worker Depression, Anxiety