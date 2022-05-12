NACUFS Reveals Campus Dining Award Winners The 2022 Loyal E. Horton Awards recognize college campus professionals for innovation in collegiate foodservice dining.

https://facilityexecutive.com/2022/05/nacufs-reveals-campus-dining-award-winners/

The 2022 Loyal E. Horton Awards recognize college campus professionals for innovation in collegiate foodservice dining.



The National Association of College & University Food Services (NACUFS) announced the gold, silver, and bronze winners of the 2022 Loyal E. Horton Dining, Nutrition, and Sustainability Awards.

The awards, named after a NACUFS founder and past president, celebrate and honor members’ innovative ideas and program implementation. The Grand Prize winners will be announced on Saturday, July 16, during the NACUFS 2022 National Conference in Spokane, WA.

The Dining Awards

Thirty-seven member institutions across North America submitted entries in six categories, including Residential Dining Concepts, Residential Dining Facility, Residential Dining—Special Event, Retail Sales—Single Concept/Multiple Concepts/Marketplace, Catering—Special Event, and Catering—Online Menu. The winners of the 2022 Loyal E. Horton Dining Awards are:

Residential Dining Facility

Gold: Tufts University Rider University

Silver: University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Bronze: California Polytechnic State University

Residential Dining – Special Event

Gold: Virginia Tech North Dakota State University

Silver: University of North Texas

Bronze: University of Arizona

Retail Sales – Single Concept/Multiple Concepts/Marketplace

Gold: University of California – San Diego University of Richmond Schoolcraft College

Silver: Cal Poly Corporation Central Washington University SUNY at Cortland

Bronze: Texas Christian University University of Arizona

Catering – Online Menu

Gold: University of North Texas University of North Dakota Rollins College

Silver: Hope College

There were no entries that met the minimum requirements for a medal in Residential Dining Concepts and Catering-Special Event.

Nutrition Awards

The nutrition awards recognize the outstanding nutrition and wellness programs implemented within collegiate foodservice programs to meet the needs of a dynamic student population.

Fourteen member institutions across North America submitted entries in two categories – Most Innovative Wellness & Nutrition Program and Best Vegan Recipe. The winners of the 2022 Nutrition Awards are:

Most Innovative Wellness & Nutrition Program

Gold: University of Maryland

Silver: University of Massachusetts

Bronze: Washington University in St. Louis

Best Vegan Recipe

Gold: University of Connecticut

Silver: Buffalo State College

Bronze: Marist College

The Sustainability Awards

The sustainability awards recognize the pivotal role dining services has in the overall environmental sustainability and social responsibility of a campus: people – planet – profit.

Six member institutions across North America submitted entries in these categories – Procurement Practices, Waste Management, and Outreach and Education. The winners of the 2022 Sustainability Awards are:

Procurement Practices

Gold: University of Michigan

Silver: University of California Davis

Waste Management

Gold: Boston College

Silver: University of Michigan

Outreach and Education

Gold: University of Rhode Island

Silver: Virginia Tech