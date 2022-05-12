NACUFS Reveals Campus Dining Award Winners
The 2022 Loyal E. Horton Awards recognize college campus professionals for innovation in collegiate foodservice dining.
The National Association of College & University Food Services (NACUFS) announced the gold, silver, and bronze winners of the 2022 Loyal E. Horton Dining, Nutrition, and Sustainability Awards.
The awards, named after a NACUFS founder and past president, celebrate and honor members’ innovative ideas and program implementation. The Grand Prize winners will be announced on Saturday, July 16, during the NACUFS 2022 National Conference in Spokane, WA.
The Dining Awards
Thirty-seven member institutions across North America submitted entries in six categories, including Residential Dining Concepts, Residential Dining Facility, Residential Dining—Special Event, Retail Sales—Single Concept/Multiple Concepts/Marketplace, Catering—Special Event, and Catering—Online Menu. The winners of the 2022 Loyal E. Horton Dining Awards are:
Residential Dining Facility
Gold: Tufts University Rider University
Silver: University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Bronze: California Polytechnic State University
Residential Dining – Special Event
Gold: Virginia Tech North Dakota State University
Silver: University of North Texas
Bronze: University of Arizona
Retail Sales – Single Concept/Multiple Concepts/Marketplace
Gold: University of California – San Diego University of Richmond Schoolcraft College
Silver: Cal Poly Corporation Central Washington University SUNY at Cortland
Bronze: Texas Christian University University of Arizona
Catering – Online Menu
Gold: University of North Texas University of North Dakota Rollins College
Silver: Hope College
There were no entries that met the minimum requirements for a medal in Residential Dining Concepts and Catering-Special Event.
Nutrition Awards
The nutrition awards recognize the outstanding nutrition and wellness programs implemented within collegiate foodservice programs to meet the needs of a dynamic student population.
Fourteen member institutions across North America submitted entries in two categories – Most Innovative Wellness & Nutrition Program and Best Vegan Recipe. The winners of the 2022 Nutrition Awards are:
Most Innovative Wellness & Nutrition Program
Gold: University of Maryland
Silver: University of Massachusetts
Bronze: Washington University in St. Louis
Best Vegan Recipe
Gold: University of Connecticut
Silver: Buffalo State College
Bronze: Marist College
The Sustainability Awards
The sustainability awards recognize the pivotal role dining services has in the overall environmental sustainability and social responsibility of a campus: people – planet – profit.
Six member institutions across North America submitted entries in these categories – Procurement Practices, Waste Management, and Outreach and Education. The winners of the 2022 Sustainability Awards are:
Procurement Practices
Gold: University of Michigan
Silver: University of California Davis
Waste Management
Gold: Boston College
Silver: University of Michigan
Outreach and Education
Gold: University of Rhode Island
Silver: Virginia Tech