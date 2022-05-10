New Pipe Rack for Pro Series Scissor Lifts from Hy-Brid Lifts The new Hy-Brid Lifts pipe rack Pro Series scissor lifts is designed to keep the platform free of unsecured materials that could be hazardous.

Hy-Brid Lifts, a manufacturer of low-level access equipment, announced the latest attachment for the ANSI A92.20-compliant Pro Series scissor lifts: a heavy-duty pipe rack. This easy-to-install accessory kit helps users organize up to 100 lbs of materials while maximizing platform space. The pipe rack is conveniently designed to sit on a scissor lift’s rails and not be obtrusive to operators.

This pipe rack is designed to help keep the platform free of unsecured materials that could be hazardous to workers at height and on the ground. Its capacity also increases productivity by allowing operators to bring more materials up at a time.

Fleet managers can add the pipe rack kit to A92.20 Pro Series scissor lifts without the need for additional counterweights or height restrictions. If the lift has a gold platform and rails, light gray scissors, and a gold base, it’s A92.0 compliant. The decision to change the machines’ colors to designate A92.20-compliant lifts came from conversations with customers who were looking for a quick way to identify A92.20-compliant machines in their fleet.

The Hy-Brid Lifts pipe rack is a factory option and can also be retrofitted on Pro Series models generation 5 or later.