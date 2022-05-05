PIG® Poly Drip Deck by New Pig

This strong drip deck won’t buckle or bow and are guaranteed for life by New Pig. The low-profile 5.75″H design is easy to load or unload, and pumps and funnels are easy to access. The drip decks feature a molded-in sump to catch leaks, drips, and spills to help keep storage areas clean and safe.

A low-density polyethylene (LDPE) construction resists UV rays, rust, corrosion, and most chemicals. Textured grating adds traction and lifts out for easy sump access, while translucent, white sidewalls allow easy visual inspection. New Pig tests all Containment Pallet designs at max load for months to ensure they can handle full capacity.

Poly Drip Deck Sizes

26″ x 26″ x 5.75″ Holds (1) 55 gal. Plastic or Steel Drum Sump Capacity 11 gal.

26″ x 52″ x 5.75″ Holds (2) 55 gal. Plastic or Steel Drums Sump Capacity 22 gal.



52″ x 52″ x 5.75″ Holds (4) 55 gal. Plastic or Steel Drums Sump Capacity 44 gal.



Details about chemical compatibility for LDPE products, 40 CFR 112.7, 40 CFR 122.26, 40 CFR 264.175, and flammable liquids can be found on the product page.