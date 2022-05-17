05/17/2022

Ping-Pong Conference Table by Poppin

The Ping-Pong Conference Table quickly converts from work to play.

Ping-Pong Conference Table by PoppinThe new Ping-Pong Conference Table from Poppin plays doubles-duty as a conference table and ping-pong fun center. Assembling tool-free, it goes from conferring to conquering in under 45 seconds.

The Series A Ping-Pong Conference Table is a regulation-size ping-pong table that doubles as a 12 seat conference table. A customizable net offers the opportunity to brand the table with a logo, mission, or message.

The easy-roll top opens to a storage tray that holds a color-striped net, four Stiga® ping-pong paddles, and six Stiga® ping-pong balls (included with purchase). The storage tray features cut-outs for cabling, telecom equipment, and more.

A durable, powder-coated steel frame and medium-density fiberboard top stand up to serious competition. Cleaning and maintenance are simple. The table can be wiped clean with soap, water, and a soft cloth, and a scuff-removing eraser is recommended for stubborn scuffs on the metal frame.

Poppin’s patented Clever Lever eliminates screws and tools, and allows anyone to put the desk together, saving both time and assembly expenses. Although, white glove delivery is recommended, for an extra fee. Assembled, the table is 108″L x 60″D x 29.5″H.

This product meets or exceeds BIFMA’s durability standards for office furniture. It’s designed by Poppin in New York City, NY.

