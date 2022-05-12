Reliable® Architectural Louver Protects PTAC Units In Extreme Weather

“The AEL-42-7020-MD interlocking blades were engineered to withstand hurricane-level storms with wind loads up to 50 PSF,” said Joe Rockhold, louver product manager, Reliable.

With ever-increasing extreme weather events, the combination of protection against wind-born debris while providing fresh air safely has been a challenge. The AEL-42-7020-MD achieves both to help building owners create healthier environments with peace of mind.

The AEL-42-7020-MD is constructed from extruded aluminum, and its minimal wall thickness is an aesthetically-pleasing design for hotel, senior living and healthcare facilities, or other locations that require packaged terminal air conditioning units.