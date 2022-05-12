05/12/2022

Reliable® Architectural Louver Protects PTAC Units In Extreme Weather

Florida Building Code-certified AEL-42-7020-MD protects PTAC ventilation openings in building facades during high-velocity hurricane conditions.

Reliable® Architectural Louver Protects PTAC Units In Extreme Weather

Florida Building Code-certified AEL-42-7020-MD protects PTAC ventilation openings in building facades during high-velocity hurricane conditions.


Florida Building Code-certified AEL-42-7020-MD protects PTAC ventilation openings in building facades during high-velocity hurricane conditions.

Reliable® has expanded its collection of architectural louvers rated for severe weather and extreme performance with the newly-designed Florida-approved AEL-42-7020-MD louver.

The 1.5-inch-deep horizontally-bladed stationary louver is Florida Building Code-certified (FBC# 40250.1) for high-velocity hurricane zones (HVHZ) and specifically designed for use with ductless packaged terminal air conditioner (PTAC) units. Developed with OEM customers in mind, the AEL-42-7020-MD permits ample fresh air ventilation without comprising PTAC system performance.

“The AEL-42-7020-MD interlocking blades were engineered to withstand hurricane-level storms with wind loads up to 50 PSF,” said Joe Rockhold, louver product manager, Reliable.

With ever-increasing extreme weather events, the combination of protection against wind-born debris while providing fresh air safely has been a challenge. The AEL-42-7020-MD achieves both to help building owners create healthier environments with peace of mind.

The AEL-42-7020-MD is constructed from extruded aluminum, and its minimal wall thickness is an aesthetically-pleasing design for hotel, senior living and healthcare facilities, or other locations that require packaged terminal air conditioning units.

The AEL-42-7020-MD from Reliable® is certified by Florida Building Code to protect PTAC ventilation openings in commercial building facades during high-velocity hurricane conditions.

Reliable louvers are factory-finished in a variety of options and backed by an industry-leading 20-year finish warranty and 5-year product warranty.

