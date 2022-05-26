Schneider Electric Partners With UHL On Retrofit Project UHL applies Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure Building Operation (EBO) while renovating an environmental learning center.

Schneider Electric is collaborating with UHL to enable the efficient use of energy at the recently completed renovation project at Wolf Ridge Environmental Learning Center.

Using EcoStruxure Building Operation (EBO), the work of Schneider Electric and UHL will allow Wolf Ridge to better educate students on the impacts of living a sustainable life, providing a single pane of glass that gives staff and students full visibility of the campus and all rooms in an easy to consume way.

This is Wolf Ridge’s first experience with a full BAS system. The EBO provides an integrated building management system that delivers insights in a centralized view for both facility staff and students. Additionally, maintenance for the facility has been completely redone. With access to building data anytime, anywhere on smartphones, tablets, or laptops, the facilities team gains visibility across the campus and all rooms, saving time and resources. Instead of having to physically walk the campus and check 25 thermostats, the staff can see all points on their screen to manage operations easily and efficiently. The renovation also added additional square footage, yet did not increase the heating demands, allowing the MAC Lodge to generate more energy than it consumes.

The Wolf Ridge Environmental Learning Center is the first environmental learning center in the nation to be accredited as a K-12 school and is recognized nationally and internationally as a leader in environmental education. The MAC Lodge is the first renovation project in the world, the first building in Minnesota, and only the 30th building worldwide to receive the Living Building Challenge (LBC) global certification by the International Living Future Institute.

UHL, through its partnership with architecture and design client HGA, served as an integral team member on the Wolf Ridge project, starting at the onset in 2014 through completion of the complex renovation in 2018.