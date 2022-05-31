Senior Living Design Scholarship Applications Being Accepted On June 1, the Ageless Living Collaborative will begin accepting applications for a $10K scholarship for students dedicated to senior living design.

Beginning June 1, 2022, the Ageless Living Collaborative (ALC) will accept applications for a scholarship specifically for students dedicated to senior living design. The Ageless Living Collaborative Senior Living Design Scholarship will award $10,000 to one design student. It will adhere to the criteria of The Hospitality Industry Network (NEWH) scholarships, and will be awarded in mid-November 2022 during the Gold Key Awards in New York.

“Much of the mission of the Ageless Living Collaborative aligns with our own mission at NEWH, which is to provide scholarships to qualified candidates who wish to pursue careers in their chosen fields related to hospitality, and in this case, senior living,” said Shelia Lohmiller, CEO, NEWH. “NEWH has developed a protocol for identifying schools and candidates for scholarship recipients and we are happy to support ALC in facilitating the senior living design scholarship program.”

ALC was founded in July 2020 by industry leaders to share information, educate, discuss, delve into current challenges, and find solutions for the senior living community. Through webinars covering numerous topics, ALC provides a platform for experts to address issues and engage in conversations to encourage positive aging for seniors.

The scholarship is sponsored by Samuelson Furniture, a fourth generation family-owned company that serves the hospitality and senior living sectors. The New Jersey-based company provides casegoods and seating for hotels, assisted living communities, timeshares, restaurants, country clubs, and corporate environments.

“We are honored at the opportunity to contribute to the future of senior living design by sponsoring the Ageless Living Collaborative Senior Living Scholarship,” said Lawrence Chalfin, President, Samuelson Furniture. “At Samuelson Furniture we are excited to support the evolving needs of this design segment, and we’re eager to invest in the growth of new talent who will become the innovative, thought-provoking leaders among us. The future of senior living is bright and as part of this design community, we are ready to do our part to fuel students’ passion to create an enhanced quality of life for all—no matter what age.”

“We are grateful to Samuelson Furniture for greatly accelerating our ability to present this scholarship to a student dedicated to senior living design,” commented Phoebe Stein, President, ALC and Olive Presents, Inc. “The Ageless Living Collaborative is dedicated to improving the lives of seniors and through the ALC scholarship program, our goal is to encourage and embrace new thinking, innovative evidence-based design and better outcomes for seniors.”

Interested in applying for this scholarship? Use this link to learn more and submit the required documentation as specified by the application.