06/1/2022

Interested In Senior Living Design? Scholarship Applications Being Accepted

On June 1, the Ageless Living Collaborative will begin accepting applications for a $10K scholarship for students dedicated to senior living design.

Senior Living Design Scholarship Applications Being Accepted

On June 1, the Ageless Living Collaborative will begin accepting applications for a $10K scholarship for students dedicated to senior living design.


https://facilityexecutive.com/2022/05/senior-living-design-scholarship-applications-being-accepted/
On June 1, the Ageless Living Collaborative will begin accepting applications for a $10K scholarship for students dedicated to senior living design.

Beginning June 1, 2022, the Ageless Living Collaborative (ALC) will accept applications for a scholarship specifically for students dedicated to senior living design. The Ageless Living Collaborative Senior Living Design Scholarship will award $10,000 to one design student. It will adhere to the criteria of The Hospitality Industry Network (NEWH) scholarships, and will be awarded in mid-November 2022 during the Gold Key Awards in New York.

Senior Living Design Scholarship
(Source: Adobe Stock by Andy Dean)

“Much of the mission of the Ageless Living Collaborative aligns with our own mission at NEWH, which is to provide scholarships to qualified candidates who wish to pursue careers in their chosen fields related to hospitality, and in this case, senior living,” said Shelia Lohmiller, CEO, NEWH. “NEWH has developed a protocol for identifying schools and candidates for scholarship recipients and we are happy to support ALC in facilitating the senior living design scholarship program.”

ALC was founded in July 2020 by industry leaders to share information, educate, discuss, delve into current challenges, and find solutions for the senior living community. Through webinars covering numerous topics, ALC provides a platform for experts to address issues and engage in conversations to encourage positive aging for seniors.

The scholarship is sponsored by Samuelson Furniture, a fourth generation family-owned company that serves the hospitality and senior living sectors. The New Jersey-based company provides casegoods and seating for hotels, assisted living communities, timeshares, restaurants, country clubs, and corporate environments.

“We are honored at the opportunity to contribute to the future of senior living design by sponsoring the Ageless Living Collaborative Senior Living Scholarship,” said Lawrence Chalfin, President, Samuelson Furniture. “At Samuelson Furniture we are excited to support the evolving needs of this design segment, and we’re eager to invest in the growth of new talent who will become the innovative, thought-provoking leaders among us. The future of senior living is bright and as part of this design community, we are ready to do our part to fuel students’ passion to create an enhanced quality of life for all—no matter what age.”

“We are grateful to Samuelson Furniture for greatly accelerating our ability to present this scholarship to a student dedicated to senior living design,” commented Phoebe Stein, President, ALC and Olive Presents, Inc. “The Ageless Living Collaborative is dedicated to improving the lives of seniors and through the ALC scholarship program, our goal is to encourage and embrace new thinking, innovative evidence-based design and better outcomes for seniors.”

Interested in applying for this scholarship? Use this link to learn more and submit the required documentation as specified by the application.

Click here for more facility management news about senior living.

Suggested Links:

  • R.D. Olson Breaks Ground on Senior Living Project R.D. Olson Construction breaks ground on Vistas at Glendora, a Clearwater Senior Living project in the San Gabriel Valley area of Los Angeles County.
  • Wireless Voice-to-Voice Intercom TalkMaster FOCUS Voice-to-Voice Intercom solution for senior living enables user-friendly, immediate communication between resident and staff.
  • Case Study: Senior Living Transformation With its roots in healthcare, Sun Health formed a partnership with the Banner Health system that eventually led to a new focus for the company—from that of an acute care provider to a […]

LEAVE A REPLY

Stay Connected

1,962FansLike
665FollowersFollow
40,000FollowersFollow
9,463FollowersFollow
656SubscribersSubscribe
© FacilityExecutive.com
MORE STORIES
Northern Arizona University

Altitude Control Technology Installed At NAU Student-Athlete Facility

Facilities Resource Group TTS Synergy Series Tankless Rack System

Facilities Resource Group TTS Synergy Series Tankless Rack System

Armed Intruder

Preparing For The Unthinkable: Armed Intruders