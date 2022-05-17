Starnet Announces 2022 Design Award Winners The annual design awards honor Starnet members for their outstanding projects.

Starnet Commercial Flooring revealed the 2022 Starnet Design Awards, including the grand prize winner.

Now in its 24th year, the annual competition honors the outstanding projects completed by the organization’s members in partnership with architects, designers, and Starnet aligned manufacturing partners.

Gold category winners were selected by a panel of judges in six categories including Corporate, Education, Healthcare, Hospitality and Public Spaces, Mixed-Use Developments, and Canadian Project of the Year. Each gold category winner contended for the overall 2022 Starnet Grand Prize award. In addition, Starnet announced the People’s Choice Winners, which are nominated by Starnet Members and Preferred Vendor Partners.

“After two years of wide-ranging challenges, including long lead times, product shortages, and a tight labor market, our members continue to showcase their grit, determination, and installation excellence as entrepreneurs,” said Mark Bischoff, President and CEO of Starnet Worldwide Commercial Flooring Partnership.

Grand Prize Winner & Gold in Commercial | CB Flooring, LLC

The 2022 Grand Prize was presented to Starnet Member CB Flooring, LLC for its work on the Armstrong Flooring Headquarters and Design Center, a newly refurbished and expanded corporate center located in Lancaster, PA. With its use of bright colors and a mix of patterns and textures across multiple Armstrong product lines, the layout flows from room to room and communal space to private—showcasing commercial flooring design in the process.

Starnet Member: CB Flooring, LLC

Designer: Spiezle

Starnet Preferred Vendors: ARDEX, Armstrong Flooring, Inc.

Gold in Healthcare | LVR Commercial Flooring

Starnet Member LVR Commercial Flooring took home Gold in Healthcare for its work on University Medical Center Emergency Center Pediatric and Radiology Renovation.

Starnet Member: LVR Commercial Flooring

Architect: Condray Design Group, Inc.

Starnet Preferred Vendors: ARDEX, Daltile, Henry Adhesives, Mannington Commercial, Roppe, Johnsonite by Tarkett, Tarkett Tandus Centiva

Gold in Education | LVR Commercial Flooring

LVR Commercial Flooring was awarded for updating the All Saints Episcopal School’s Primary Learning Center, creating a fun atmosphere to stimulate learning and promote creativity.

Starnet Member: LVR Commercial Flooring

Starnet Preferred Vendors: ARDEX, Henry Adhesives, Milliken Commercial, Roppe, Six Degrees Flooring Surfaces, XL Brands

Gold in Hospitality/Public Space | H.J. Martin & Sons, Inc.

Gold in Hospitality/Public Space was awarded to H.J. Martin & Sons, Inc. for its work on the newly opened Resch Expo Center in Green Bay, WI.

Starnet Member: H.J. Martin & Son, Inc.

Architect: Kahler Slater

Starnet Preferred Vendors: Altro, Daltile, Henry Adhesives, Johnsonite by Tarkett, MAPEI, Milliken Commercial, Tarkett Collection, Uzin Utz North America, Inc.

Gold in Mixed-Use Developments | Corporate Floors, Inc.

Starnet Member Corporate Floors, Inc. was awarded the Gold in Mixed-Use Developments for its work on Watermere at Southlake.

Starnet Member: Corporate Floors, Inc.

Designer: Professional Design Concepts

Starnet Preferred Vendors: ARDEX, Milliken Commercial, Uzin Utz North America, Inc., XL Brands

Canadian Project of the Year | Beatty Floors, LTD.

The second annual “Canadian Project of the Year” distinction was awarded to Beatty Floors, Ltd. for its work on the Vancouver Convention Center.

Starnet Member: Beatty Floors, Ltd.

Architect: MCM Interiors

Starnet Preferred Vendors: ARDEX, Milliken Commercial

Gold in Unique Installation Challenge | B. T. Mancini Co., Inc.

Gold in Unique Installation Challenge was awarded to B. T. Mancini Co., Inc. for their work on the Robert S. and Star Pepper Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Mercy San Juan Medical Center in Sacramento, CA.

Starnet Member: B. T. Mancini Co., Inc.

Architect: HGA Architects

Starnet Preferred Vendors: Johnsonite by Tarkett, Tarkett Collection, Uzin Utz North America, Inc.

Gold in People’s Choice | Howard’s Rug Company

Starnet Member Howard’s Rug Company was awarded People’s Choice gold for its work on the Quidel Corporation’s new manufacturing and distribution center in Carlsbad, CA.

Starnet Member: Howard’s Rug Company

Architect: McFarlane Architects

Starnet Preferred Vendors: Flexco, Johnsonite by Tarkett, Mannington Commercial, Milliken Commercial, Tarkett Collection

The 2022 Design Awards Judging Panel

• Cecelia Baumann | Project Interior Design Specialist | Gravity Architecture and Design

• Jena Kissinger | Interior Designer | Huntsman Architectural Group

• Rosa G. Salazar | RID, IIDA, ASID, Director of Interior Design | Condray Design Group

Additionally, John T. McGrath, Jr. served as honorary judge for the Unique Installation Challenge Award. He is the Executive Director of INSTALL.

For more information about the 2022 Starnet Design Awards and to view all the entrants and winners, visit the Starnet Design Awards Website.