Sunbelt Rentals Offers Temporary Containment Walls

Sunbelt Rentals, a North American equipment rental company, is now offering temporary containment walls ideal for healthcare facilities, airports, data centers, and office spaces. These reusable, modular walls can be placed in occupied areas during construction and remodeling to keep staff and visitors safe. The walls are a sustainable, environmentally friendly solution that removes the need for traditional drywall barriers, which ultimately end up in landfills at the end of many projects.

This product is currently available to rent at Charlotte, NC, and Atlanta Sunbelt Rental locations and can be delivered to projects across the Southeast and other parts of the United States.

The STARC temporary containment walls are a durable and attractive solution that is also cost effective within a variety of individual project budgets. They eliminate the dust, debris and waste associated with traditional containment methods, including dry wall and plastic sheets. The walls are also versatile, coming in multiple sizes to fit any project requirement, and they reduce noise up to 50%. Plus, they require less installation and dismantle times compared to dry wall to help keep projects on schedule. They are fire-rated and were recently approved by two safety organizations for occupied renovations.

Sunbelt Rentals provides temporary containment walls as a turnkey solution for customers — from estimation, install and project reconfigurations to breakdown and takeaway.

Rent Equipment on the Sunbelt Rentals Mobile App

The Sunbelt Rentals Mobile App offers easy equipment rental via a multi-search functionality, making it simple for customers to find, rent, and manage equipment. For added convenience, customers can create a reservation and select the delivery date and time or rent online and pick up at the Sunbelt Rentals location nearest to them. They can also see product specs and view frequently rented items to rent again. Easy-to-access contract details and the ability to organize contracts by projects or save, search and filter items by date or contract number add to the flexibility of the app.

Customers can build a project-specific dashboard to monitor upcoming deliveries or in-store pickups and to see when rental periods are ending. To provide further operational support, the Sunbelt Rentals Mobile App offers direct access to view and download invoices, make partial or multiple payments and pay by credit card.

Other features include:

Efficient job site management: Customers can use the app to create and manage a project, view project lists and details, and search, filter or sort projects.

Communication tools: The app offers the choice to opt into emails, text messages and push notifications for equipment and project management needs.

Accurate and transparent pricing information: Customers can see costs and fees early in the reservation process.

The Sunbelt Rentals mobile app is available in phone and tablet versions and can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and Google Play.