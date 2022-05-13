UL Partnership Aims to Advance Building Intelligence The partnership will provide data intelligence and advisory solutions to help property managers meet ESG, sustainability and financial goals.

https://facilityexecutive.com/2022/05/ul-partnership-to-advance-building-intelligence/

The partnership will provide data intelligence and advisory solutions to help property managers meet ESG, sustainability and financial goals.



UL is teaming up with InSite, which offers building intelligence solutions that enable organizations to optimize performance of real estate assets, achieve sustainability goals and fulfill environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting requirements.

Through this partnership, InSite will provide building owners and property managers with actionable building intelligence data to complement UL’s ESG advisory, sustainability and energy advisory, indoor environmental quality and field services. UL’s advisory services include services such as energy and water audits, commissioning advisory services, sustainability certifications, including Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), Building Research Establishment’s Environmental Assessment Method (BREEAM), Fitwel and the WELL Building Standard.

According to the 2020 Global Status Report for Buildings and Construction by GlobalABC, buildings generate nearly 40% of annual global CO2 emissions, including 28% from building operations. As part of the UL and InSite combined offering, InSite’s building intelligence platform will support robust reporting and disclosure of ESG and sustainability data to key stakeholders such as GRESB. UL will leverage InSite’s extensive data integration capabilities and operational insights to provide relevant advisory expertise, such as carbon accounting and net-zero carbon emissions.

“The commercial real estate industry has prioritized formulating building performance and ESG data as well as related reporting standards as part of overall property management operations,” said Sean McCrady, Global Director of UL’s Asset and Sustainability Performance group. “UL’s new partnership with InSite will allow us to serve customers with an end-to-end technology and advisory solution to help inform these critical business decisions, including asset allocation, property management company selection and overall investment strategies.”