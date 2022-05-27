Urban Land Institute Expands Global Initiative To Reduce Carbon Footprint The global initiative’s mission is to eliminate carbon emissions from the built environment to reach net zero.

https://facilityexecutive.com/2022/05/urban-land-institute-expands-global-initiative-to-reduce-carbon-footprint/

The global initiative’s mission is to eliminate carbon emissions from the built environment to reach net zero.



The Urban Land Institute’s (ULI) Randall Lewis Center for Sustainability in Real Estate plans to participate in the second cohort of a multi-year initiative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve the environmental performance of the real estate industry around the globe.

Launched in July 2021, a fundamental goal of the Net Zero Imperative (NZI) is to provide ideas and strategies to real estate owners, public sector leaders, and the general public to eliminate carbon emissions from the built environment to reach net zero.

ULI’s network of district councils and national councils around the world are invited to submit a statement of interest to the NZI program for a city/sponsor in their area. Stakeholders in chosen cities will become part of a global network and receive resources from ULI including two-day technical assistance panels, long-term on-the-ground campaigns, and toolkits and best practices to help their “roadmap to decarbonization.”

The work will be focused on overcoming challenges the real estate sector is facing to achieve net zero locally and the lessons learned through each cohort will be incorporated into NZI research to support cities and real estate leaders around the world.

“There is an urgent need for the real estate industry to decarbonize, and we look forward to working with the public and private sector leaders in the cities that will be chosen as part of a competitive process in our second round of applications,” said Marta Schantz, Senior Vice President of the ULI Greenprint Center for Building Performance.

Year Two Cohort applications can be submitted by ULI district and national councils, and the application period will be open until July 4, 2022.