UV Angel Clean Air Technology Installed At Senior Residential Facility

Like many other housing facilities, the New Bedford Housing Authority’s Boa Vista Tower for senior residents has been impacted by Covid-19. In order to resume community activities and social gatherings at the a federally-funded, 99-unit high-rise building located in New Bedford, MA, NBHA recently installed UV Angel Clean Air™ units in many high traffic and shared spaces including hallways, lobbies, staff office areas, conference rooms, laundry rooms and stairwells.

An environmental study including extensive pre-installation and post installation environmental testing was performed at the NBHA to demonstrate the efficacy of UV Angel Clean Air technology, which uses Upper-Room Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI). The results from third-party independent laboratories reported that UV Angel Clean Air units eliminated 88% of air bacteria within the communal areas. Another dramatic improvement to NBHA environmental testing results showed that by cleaning the air, the UV Angel technology also reduced bacterial contamination on surfaces by 83% without adding any chemicals to the environment. These results and the efficacy of this flagship installation with the NBHA will influence the organization’s strategic plans, ensuring this technology is prioritized in the budgets for future housing projects in the years to come, particularly those built for elderly residents.

“The installation of the UV Angel Clean Air treatment systems have made a huge impact on the quality of life for Boa Vista Tower residents,” said Steven Beauregard, Executive Director of NBHA. “The residents can now partake in more fulfilling community-based activities with peace of mind, knowing that the air is being treated in addition to rigorous cleaning processes throughout the building.”

Engineered to continuously clean the air and safely operate in occupied spaces with no chemicals or harmful by-products, the UV Angel Clean Air Upper-Room UVGI technology seamlessly integrates a patented control platform into the room ceiling space. Studies show that as people talk, sing, laugh and breathe the heat generated from their bodies and breath rises, carrying expelled germs such as viruses and bacteria toward the ceiling. Operating completely independent of existing building HVAC, the automated system runs quietly and continuously 24×7/365 by actively pulling room air into a sealed UVGI infection control chamber, where viruses, bacteria, and fungi (mold) are killed up to 99.99%. Once treated, the clean air is safely returned to the room, providing a cleaner, safer, and healthier environment.

UVGI, as a technology platform, is recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) and the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE), and was strongly recommended by the White House during a March 29 briefing on Covid-19 and clean indoor air. The White House stated that Covid-19 is airborne and measures must be taken to protect people and prevent transmission indoors, and upper-room UVGI is an effective added protective measure against viruses, bacteria and fungi (mold).

“Our passion at UV Angel is to deliver leading technology based in science to improve public health, and we are proud to enable a safer living environment for Boa Vista Tower residents,.” said Dr. Linda Lee, MBA, CIC, Chief Medical Affairs and Science Officer of UV Angel. “We believe that partnering with the New Bedford Housing Authority and using our technology will further support the organization in future housing project plans to ensure residents continuously have cleaner, safer environments in which to live and socialize.”