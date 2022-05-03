[VIDEO] Capital Planning? Make These Facilities Considerations

Facilities are a major part of any organization’s multiyear capital planning strategy. The right facilities investments — or the wrong ones — can make or break the success of a long-term plan. Our team has lots of experience helping planning teams steer their facilities investments in a way that meets short-term demand and fulfills long-term mission. In this video, they offer advice about facilities considerations to make during long-term capital planning. Learn more at Gordian.com