23 Companies Earn ISSA CIMS Certification

Twenty-three companies recently achieved the Cleaning Industry Management Standard (CIMS) certification from ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association. CIMS is the first consensus-based management standard that outlines the primary characteristics of a successful, quality cleaning organization.

“Earning CIMS certification demonstrates that organizations are dedicated to a higher standard of cleaning service, which is essential given the risks that exist today,” said ISSA Executive Director John Barrett. “Using CIMS as a management framework allows cleaning organizations to maintain quality, operate efficiently, and improve customer satisfaction.”

Relevant for in-house operations and outsourced building service contractors of all sizes, CIMS leverages five core elements of management best practices and requires participants to meet 100% of the mandatory elements and 60% of the recommended elements, per section. An ISSA-accredited third-party assessor completes an on-site evaluation to validate that the cleaning operation follows documented systems and processes that support cleaning for health.

This year’s new and renewing companies that have earned CIMS-Green Building (GB) with Honors include:

Native Resource Development Co., Inc., Santa Ana Pueblo, NM

Didlake Inc., Manassas, VA

The Severson Group, San Marcos, CA

Cleaning Connection Inc., Des Moines, IA

Professional Maintenance Systems, San Diego, CA

Premium Maintenance Services Limited, Vaughan, Ontario

Flagship Facilities Services, Southlake, TX

VGS, Inc., Cleveland, OH

CW Resources, New Britain, CT

ServiceSource Inc., Oakton, VA

McKenzie’s Cleaning Inc., Miramar, FL

Daigle Cleaning Systems, Albany, NY

Mavagi Enterprises, Inc.,| San Antonio, TX

Dexterra Group, Mississauga, Ontario

MarFran Cleaning, LLC,| Houston, TX

SmartClean, West Des Moines, IA

Servantage Services Corp., North Vancouver, British Columbia

Ace Maintenance & Services Inc., Austin, TX

Companies that have achieved CIMS-GB include:

Skys The Limit Window Cleaning & Specialty Services Ltd., Edmonton, Alberta

Takeuchi Commercial Cleaning Services, LLC Dba We Clean San Diego, San Diego, CA

Aztec Janitorial Service, Lemon Grove, CA

This year’s new and renewing companies that have earned CIMS with Honors include: