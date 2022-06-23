23 Companies Earn ISSA CIMS Certification
Organizations that earn Cleaning Industry Management Standard (CIMS) certification from ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, are dedicated to a higher standard of cleaning service.
Twenty-three companies recently achieved the Cleaning Industry Management Standard (CIMS) certification from ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association. CIMS is the first consensus-based management standard that outlines the primary characteristics of a successful, quality cleaning organization.
“Earning CIMS certification demonstrates that organizations are dedicated to a higher standard of cleaning service, which is essential given the risks that exist today,” said ISSA Executive Director John Barrett. “Using CIMS as a management framework allows cleaning organizations to maintain quality, operate efficiently, and improve customer satisfaction.”
Relevant for in-house operations and outsourced building service contractors of all sizes, CIMS leverages five core elements of management best practices and requires participants to meet 100% of the mandatory elements and 60% of the recommended elements, per section. An ISSA-accredited third-party assessor completes an on-site evaluation to validate that the cleaning operation follows documented systems and processes that support cleaning for health.
This year’s new and renewing companies that have earned CIMS-Green Building (GB) with Honors include:
- Native Resource Development Co., Inc., Santa Ana Pueblo, NM
- Didlake Inc., Manassas, VA
- The Severson Group, San Marcos, CA
- Cleaning Connection Inc., Des Moines, IA
- Professional Maintenance Systems, San Diego, CA
- Premium Maintenance Services Limited, Vaughan, Ontario
- Flagship Facilities Services, Southlake, TX
- VGS, Inc., Cleveland, OH
- CW Resources, New Britain, CT
- ServiceSource Inc., Oakton, VA
- McKenzie’s Cleaning Inc., Miramar, FL
- Daigle Cleaning Systems, Albany, NY
- Mavagi Enterprises, Inc.,| San Antonio, TX
- Dexterra Group, Mississauga, Ontario
- MarFran Cleaning, LLC,| Houston, TX
- SmartClean, West Des Moines, IA
- Servantage Services Corp., North Vancouver, British Columbia
- Ace Maintenance & Services Inc., Austin, TX
Companies that have achieved CIMS-GB include:
- Skys The Limit Window Cleaning & Specialty Services Ltd., Edmonton, Alberta
- Takeuchi Commercial Cleaning Services, LLC Dba We Clean San Diego, San Diego, CA
- Aztec Janitorial Service, Lemon Grove, CA
This year’s new and renewing companies that have earned CIMS with Honors include:
- BClean, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
- Goodwill Industries of the Coastal Empire, Savannah, GA