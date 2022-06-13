Churchill Downs Reduces Virus Transmission Risk With Pyure Technology Study shows Pyure air and surface purification technology reduces risk of virus transmission, including Covid-19.

https://facilityexecutive.com/2022/06/churchill-downs-reduces-virus-transmission-risk-pyure-technology/

Study shows Pyure air and surface purification technology reduces risk of virus transmission, including Covid-19.



Churchill Downs Racetrack is known as the home of the Kentucky Derby, The Greatest Two Minutes in Sports. However, the Kentucky Derby is just one part of a larger, diversified horse racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company, Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI).

In addition to the famed horse racing complex based in Louisville, KY, CDI operates brick-and-mortar casino and gaming operations across nine states. When the Covid-19 pandemic impacted its operations, CDI became a leader in the utilization of air and surface purification technology to reduce the risk of virus transmission, including Covid-19 and influenza, plus the spread of bacteria and molds.

Following the results of an independent study on the effectiveness of Pyure Dynamic Protection technology, the company has now committed to additional installations.

In a study conducted by CDI at its casino in Newport, KY, air and surface testing was conducted before and after patrons entered the commercial space. The real-world results showed significant improvement in indoor air quality and less bacterial matter on surfaces following the installation. For example, bathroom door handle bacteria counts were reduced by 93 percent. Handrails, drink stations and gaming equipment were all proven to be significantly cleaner, and indoor air quality improved even while the outdoor air became more polluted.

Pyure Technology reduces the viral load in the air by 99 percent in 20 minutes and below the limit of detection in 80 minutes, significantly reducing the risk of transmission. As air circulates through the system, Pyure Dynamic Protection technology mimics ultraviolet (UV) energy levels found in natural sunlight to destroy harmful viruses, bacteria, molds, and odors by creating powerful sanitizing agents called hydroxyls.

With the proven testing results at the casino, CDI has committed to installing additional Pyure Technology solutions at more properties, including the new Homestretch Club at the racetrack. Churchill Downs transformed sections of the aluminum bleachers into a true VIP experience with climate-controlled stadium seating, fine dining, and premium views of the final turn and, ultimately, the finish line of the Derby race.

In addition, each of the 112 suites at the famed Churchill Downs Racetrack is outfitted with Pyure’s high performance air purification system.

“The expectation [for the Kentucky Derby] is one of the biggest and best events in the world, so along those lines, we have a lot to deliver to the customer. Expectations are for a first-class experience, which we endeavor to deliver to them,” Mike Ziegler, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Churchill Downs. “We want to provide that experience to the customers whether they know it or not. It’s going to be a better customer experience, and Pyure is helping us do that.”

After two years of limited spectator capacity caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the 2022 Kentucky Derby marked the return to a full-capacity crowd with more 350,000 people throughout Derby Week. Churchill Downs officials delivered a safe and genuine Derby experience for racing fans by utilizing Pyure Dynamic Protection, and recapturing the traditions that have been in place for 148 years.

Pyure’s commercial air and surface purification equipment is available as portable units, wall-mounted or can be integrated into a building’s HVAC system.